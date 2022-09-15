IMSS-Wellness allocates 296 million pesos for medical equipment in Tlaxcala

In the state of Tlaxcalathe health system IMSS-Wellbeing invests 296.3 million pesos to equip 4,206 pieces of medical supplies for the 10 hospitals and 195 health centers that are part of the new scheme at the state level, with the aim that the inhabitants have access to quality services, reported the general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoe Robledo Aburto.

Robledo Aburto indicated that so far the acquisition of 2,855 pieces of equipment is in process for an amount of 66.4 million pesos for the 195 first-level units, with an advance of 75 percent.

through the IMSS-Wellbeingthe purchase of 1,351 pieces of medical equipment is made for the second level of care that covers the 10 hospitals, in equipment there is an investment of 229.9 million pesos and that represents 50 percent of the second level of medical care.

As a whole, it adds an investment of 296.3 million pesos for the equipment of 10 hospitals and 195 health centers or IMSS-Wellness medical units, to provide quality, warm and timely medical care to the Tlaxcalan population, which mainly does not have social security.

In infrastructure works and rehabilitation of medical units, a total of 157.4 million pesos for the conditioning of hospitals and IMSS-Wellness primary care medical units in Tlaxcala, with 100 percent rehabilitation of 10 hospitals with an investment of 66 million pesos.

In the 50 first-level medical care units for the population of Tlaxcalteca, 91.4 million pesos have been invested for the infrastructure conditioning and represents 60 percent progress, explained the general director of the IMSS.

Robledo Aburto stressed that in Tlaxcala the system has presence in 100 percent of the corresponding units to 10 hospitals and 195 health centers.

The coverage of specialist doctors this week reached 95 percent, while the coverage of nursing staff is 87 percent.

The basification of personnel registers 648 bases delivered from 988 health workers who started the process of acquiring bases, which represents 66 percent.

In addition, all hospital staff have been 100 percent trained in the second level and 77 percent in medical units From the first level, the supply of medicines is currently 90 percent of prescriptions completely filled.

With the Health Plan for Welfare promoted by the federal government, the IMSS-Wellness program has been able to operate 100 percent in the medical units of Tlaxcala for the benefit of the population and families of Tlaxcala that do not have social security and can access quality health services.