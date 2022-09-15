Important superstar returns during the recordings of WWE NXT

A major superstar makes his return during the WWE NXT tapings.

WWE is currently recording the NXT show that will be broadcast on September 20. During these recordings, an important superstar of the company has made her return to television programming after overcoming an injury.

During the recordings, we have been able to see how Tyler Bate defeated JD McDonagh. After the fight, Bron Breakker came out on stage and behind him Ilja Dragunov also made an appearance, appearing for the first time on the company’s television programming since he was injured last August.

When Dragunov was injured, he owned the NXT UK Championship, so he had to vacate the championship, with Tyler Bate himself proclaiming himself the new champion after winning the tournament that was organized to determine the new champion. We will see if Dragunov soon demands an opportunity for the NXT Championship after the unification of both titles in Worlds Collide 2022.

