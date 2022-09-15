If the show is in the front row. The VIPs at NY fashion week

The show within the show: if the attention to the fashion weeks around the world is mainly directed on dresses and models on the catwalk, it is the same for the celebrities who attend the front row at the fashion shows. And in many cases it is the front-row to steal the show. As happened at New York Fashion Week.

Janet Jackson and Alicia Silverstone from Siriano

At the fashion show of Christian Siriano which took place in an exceptional location: in the former home of actress Liz Taylor. Absolute protagonist was Janet Jackson in total black with an exposed bra: for her, time never seems to pass. Also at the same show Alicia Silverstone in long, also in black and with maxi cuffs.

The Kardashians, always there

From Khaitethe brand created in 2016 by designer Catherine Holstein, an exceptional parterre: among the many VIPs who crowded the show also the actress Katie Holmesthe model Kendall Jenner and the socialite Nicole Ritchie.

At the fashion show of Tommy Hilfiger there were the beautiful singer Shawn Mendes and some representatives of the most famous American family of reality shows: i Kardashian. Mom Kris but also Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker, all three with the American fashion house’s maxi-logo. But she was the most applauded, Kate Mossin a denim shirt worn as a dress, belt and black boots.

Lil Nas X and the debut as a model

The rapper and singer Doja Cat jumped from show to show: da Marni to Coachwhere his friend and colleague paraded Lil Nas X, exceptional testimonial of the brand specializing in suitcases and fashion accessories as well as prêt-à-porter of which he is the new brand ambassador. Black leather vest, braids, cured manicure, pink jelly sandals and a decisive stride: the singer and rapper’s catwalk debut was strongly desired by the British designer Stuart Vevers, creative director of Coach since 2013, because he perfectly embodies the will of the brand to break down gender boundaries.

Madonna, Grace Jones and Sarah-Jessica Parker

The big stars were not long in coming: from Marni too Madonna with pink braids, exposed lingerie and fishnet stockings, while at Fendi she arrived Grace Jones with a huge fur hat. The most photographed? The fashionista par excellence Sarah-Jessica Parker who posed with the reinterpretation of her Fendi baguette, sitting in the front row next to Kim Kardashian. The queen of the front rows is always her, the iconic Carrie Brasdhaw.

