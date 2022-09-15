Hugh Jackman reveals daring initiative to get his role in ‘The Son’

By Crispian Balmer

VENICE, Sept 7 (Reuters) – Australian actor Hugh Jackman revealed on Thursday that he was so eager to play the role of a father in a film called “The Son” that he sent an email to screenwriter-director Florian Zeller asking for the part.

Stars like Jackman, who appeared on the “X-Men” series, are normally bombarded with requests to take on new roles, but he said he felt like he had to take the lead when he read the script for “The Son” by Zeller, which was originally it was a play.

“I said, ‘I don’t know if you’re dancing with someone else. I’m not the kind of person to crash a dance, but if you’re not, I’d love to do the part,'” Jackman told reporters before the world premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival.

“When I read “The Son” it was a sensation like fire in my gut. It was a compulsion,” he added.

Zeller, a French playwright and novelist who stunned the film world with his 2020 debut feature film “The Father,” said he was “touched” by Jackman’s humility and arranged a first Zoom call with him during the COVID lockdown. .

“I wasn’t going to make any decisions and after eight minutes I offered him the role,” he said.

The film follows divorced parents, played by Jackman and Laura Dern, desperately struggling to deal with the mental breakdown of their 17-year-old son, played by young Zen McGrath.

“Any parent can relate to being terrified of what the hell to do,” said Jackman, who has two sons.

“Since this movie I’ve changed my approach. I share more of my vulnerabilities with my 17 and 22-year-old sons. I see their relief when I do,” she said.

Believing they are doing what is best for their child, the mother and father make things much worse for him, highlighting the inability of many families to cope with the growing scourge of mental health problems.

Continue reading the story

Research has shown how the COVID emergency has accelerated an already serious problem, as the prolonged lockdown has weighed heavily on the mental stability of adolescents around the world.

A recent survey found that more than a third of high school students surveyed in the United States experienced stress, anxiety, or depression, and nearly a fifth said they had seriously considered suicide during the pandemic.

“This mental health issue is a worldwide crisis. No one is immune from it,” Jackman said. “It’s something we need to talk about and come together,” he added.

“The Son” is one of 23 films competing for the main Golden Lion prize, which will be awarded on September 10.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing in Spanish by Vicente Valdivia)