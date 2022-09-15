How Khloe Kardashian felt about meeting Tristan Thompson at Beyoncé’s birthday party

A-listers like it too Khloé Kardashian they’re not immune to the embarrassment of running into your ex at a party. Such was the case on September 10 when both Khloé, 38, and Tristan Thompson frequented BeyoncéThe disco-themed 41st birthday party. Khloé didn’t invite Tristan, 31, to the party, says a Kardashian source HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but she didn’t tell him not to come either. They run in the same circles, so it is inevitable that they are in the same places together at the same time ”.

“Khloe expected this because she introduced him to all of her friends when they were together,” the insider says HollywoodLife, “And introduced her to all of his friends. Then, inevitably, they became friends with each other. The fact that Tristan was from Beyonce didn’t put her in crisis though. She was herself and she didn’t really care about anything for him. Each of them did her thing there, and they came and went separately. It was nice for her to spend a night on the town having fun with the beings that she has been so much at home with the two children lately.

Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child via surrogate on August 5, months after they separated in the wake of Tristan who fathered another child with the Texas coach. Maralee Nichols. Despite all the months of embarrassment, Khloé wasn’t shocked when she saw Tristan at the party. “The fact that Tristan came from Beyonce didn’t affect Khloe in any way,” says a second source. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. KarJenner’s insider says that despite all the bad blood and betrayal between Khloé and Tristan, she “made it a priority to maintain a happy and healthy co-parent relationship with him.”

“He can do whatever he wants if he is a good father present to their children,” added the KarJenner insider. “Khloe felt great about herself and she had no problem socializing with anyone and everyone. She didn’t go out of her way to avoid Tristan because it would have been impossible to do it when they were in the same place with the same people. She knew that he had been invited and that he would go, and he didn’t care under any circumstances. “

In an August 30 interview with Elle, Khloe talked about being a mother of two. “I know it’s a cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she said. She said that her children “challenge me as a person, and to be able to mold little people into truly amazing people is an honor and a gift. We need to take these roles seriously, especially nowadays, with how much accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously ”.