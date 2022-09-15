Hong Kong wins some bank pledges to go ahead with summit

Top executives from some 20 leading global firms have pledged to attend the Hong Kong financial summit, even as lockdown rules threaten to curtail participation in a conference designed to restore the city’s reputation as a regional hub.

The chief executives of HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc, the two global banks with the largest local presence, have already said they will attend the two-day summit in November.

Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman and Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser are set to travel to Hong Kong, while top executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, JPMorgan & Chase Co., as well as BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink among the guests, according to people familiar with the details who asked not to be named because it was a private matter.

Attendance by many of Wall Street’s bosses still hinges on the city ending its three-day hotel quarantine for incoming travelers, but some 20 companies have pledged to send at least one senior executive, the people said.

The summit is part of a list of events planned to announce that the financial hub is open for business after nearly three years of strict Covid policies and a political crackdown by Beijing. The city also plans to host a fintech event in late October, as well as later in November, the iconic Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament for the first time in more than three years.

While details of the Nov. 1-2 event, planned at the Four Seasons hotel overlooking the city’s Victoria Harbour, may change given uncertainties about restrictions on inbound travelers, executives are expected to meet with local regulators and participate in public and private forums.

The banks have told the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the organizer of the event, that they will not accept individual exemptions for their executives as they are sensitive to being seen as the recipient of special privileges, people familiar with the matter said. Waivers granted last year to actress Nicole Kidman and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon caused a public uproar.

UBS, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Blackrock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pressure is mounting on John Lee, the former police officer who was appointed by Beijing this year as the city’s new chief executive, to scrap quarantine rules as rival financial centers such as Singapore, New York and London have opened up for complete. The city’s top epidemiologists have called for them to be dismantled, as well as Peter Woo, one of the city’s wealthiest real estate moguls.

Officials aim to lift the lockdown by November but remain cautious as new cases hover around 10,000 a day and the vaccination rate remains low among the city’s vulnerable elderly population. At a news conference on Tuesday, Lee said any decision on the quarantine would be made closer to the date.

“We need to make sure we can protect our public health system and high-risk groups,” he said, expressing confidence that the city’s events will be successful.

In August, the city lowered the seven-day hotel quarantine, down from 21 days previously. This week, the government also announced that from November 1 it will allow travelers who test positive in hotel quarantine to stay there, rather than be sent to a government isolation center.

‘Absolutely’

Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters this week offered an optimistic assessment of the city’s progress, saying Hong Kong was now “open”.

“It has been and will continue to be a prominent financial center, with its proximity to China,” Winters said.

HSBC Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn, who spent a week in quarantine in April during his first visit to the city in more than a year, said last month he would “absolutely” attend. “It’s great to see Hong Kong starting to open up,” he said.

The bankers will first spend half a day exchanging views with officials from the HKMA, the city’s de facto central bank, in a closed-door meeting, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The next morning, visitors will attend a public conference of panel discussions and speeches, according to the people. The agenda was deliberately kept short to allow foreign executives to visit with clients and local staff, the people said.

The event remains subject to change, including the agenda and attendees, depending on the pandemic situation, the people said. A HKMA spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that they are making “good progress” and are “in discussions with relevant stakeholders regarding appropriate arrangements to facilitate the organization of the event.”

Lee’s office referred questions to the HKMA. The Health Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By contrast, Singapore will host the Formula One Grand Prix race this September with minimal restrictions as it repositions itself as a premier tourism and business destination following its strategy of living with Covid-19. The Shangri-La Dialogue in June drew top diplomats and military officials from around the world to the city-state, while music sensation Billie Eilish performed to a packed stadium in August.