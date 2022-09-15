Hills! The Blade Runner 2099 series is coming to Amazon

It’s official, Amazon Prime will make a sequel series to Blade Runner 2049, which will be titled Blade Runner 2099, 55 years after the events of the film starring Ryan Gosling.

The Blade Runner universe was created in 1982, with the film directed by Ridley Scott, and partially based on Philip K. Dick’s novel called Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

For this new sequel, screenwriter Michael Green and Ridley Scott will serve as executive producers.

In addition to the two versions with flesh and blood actors, there is the animated adaptation called Blade Runner: Black Lotus, released by HBO Max.

Blade Runner 2049 starred Ryan Gosling, and was directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is currently working on Dune Part 2.

It is not yet known when filming begins, or when it is expected to come to light, but the division of opinions among fans of the other two films has already begun.