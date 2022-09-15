Grupo Modelo extends its commitment to the National Team

Model group through its iconic brand, it renewed its agreement with the Mexican team until 2026. This agreement will allow the Mexican Soccer Federation continue with the development of national talent in the women’s and men’s branch.

Crown will maintain its ties with Tricolor until the next worldwhere Mexico will be part as one of the three venues. During this time, José Romano pointed out that this investment will help to continue generating talent in all categories of national teams: “The money from this type of sponsorship goes to the entire development of grassroots soccer, to pay for the structure of minor women’s teams and This will help us reach the goal of being among the best eight teams in the world.”

“I think that the role of this relationship for the next four years will have a lot to do with listening to what consumers want. We are in a world where social networks play a key role, the relationship between Grupo Modelo and the Mexican Soccer Federation we have the challenge of listening to consumers and giving them more joy”, highlighted Alejandro Gershberg (Communications Director of Corona).

Although the contract will be for the next four years, Moses Munoz he hopes it will last for many more: “I hope that this alliance will last for many more years, many congratulations”. For his part, the ‘Matador’ Hernández stressed that Mexico’s triumphs are enjoyed more alongside Corona: “Those of us who are here, like our Mexican fans, celebrate this renewal with the company, just as we always enjoy the triumphs of our national team and more alongside Corona”.

Among the commitments you will have Model groupis to continue supporting Mexico even though they are not going through their best moment. “Obviously we seek together to have the best results, but it is a commitment that goes much further, we intend to develop football in our country. Obviously we are committed to having a spectacular World Cup, but when things get difficult you have to be as solid as possible to turn the situation around,” Gershberg said.

Finally, the communication director of Crown announced that in the next few days many aspects of the communication between the two brands will be seen: “In these next few days we will begin to see a lot of the communication between Corona and the Mexican teamgoes hand in hand with the Mexican, he will always be Mexican, even if the team plays badly”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: MEXICAN TEAM: RAYADOS, THE TEAM WITH THE MOST PLAYERS CALLED TO THE TRI