Government expects to lower 45.5% spending of the Institute of Genomics

The Federal Expenditure Budget Project (PPEF) 2023 proposes a cut, in real terms, from 45.5% to the expense of the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (Inmegen), which will pass, if the deputies approve it, from 410 million pesos approved in 2022 to 223 million next year.

Of the highly specialized institutes and hospitals, this is the one that loses the most resources in the PEEF 2023. The Inmegen plans and directs scientific research activities in genomic medicine (which is focused on genomes, that is, the genetic material of organisms and their derivatives).

For this, it carries out basic, clinical, medical and population genome research projects; It also participates in the training of human resources and in linking with other similar institutions both in Mexico and abroad, to contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge, technological development and molecular diagnosis. This is considered the future of medicineby detecting risks in individuals and being able to apply personalized treatments.

Among Inmegen’s lines of research are: the cancer genome, the genomic study of non-alcoholic fatty liver (a condition that can lead to the development of liver cancer), the identification of new causal genes in patients with multiple congenital malformations that are difficult to diagnose, Genomic diagnosis of pediatric tumors and the genetic bases of Parkinson’s disease in the Mexican population.

According to an analysis by the Center for Budget and Economic Research (CIEP), in 2022 Inmegen had managed to have an increase in its budget after failing to reach 300 million pesos for years. The most he had had, at least between 2016 and 2021, was 295 million, just in 2016. Now, your budget would fall again.

Political Animal requested an interview or a position to the Ministry of Health to know the reasons for this cut, but until the closing of this edition no response was received.

children lose

Others that would have their budget cut are highly specialized hospitals dedicated to caring for children without social securitysuch as the National Institute of Pediatrics (INP), which would have a decrease, in real terms, of 6.1%, going from 2 thousand 671 million pesos approved in 2022 to 2 thousand 507 million for 2023.

The INP is a tertiary hospital to which many patients from the interior of the Republic are referred, where there are no hospital centers with the medical specialty or subspecialty that they require for their care. Between 2021 and 2022, the INP also had a cut, going from 2 thousand 755 million pesos to 2 thousand 671 million.

Another important third-level hospital that treats complicated conditions is the Federico Gómez Children’s Hospital of Mexico (HIMFG), which would go from an approved amount of 2,159 million pesos in 2022 to 2,066 million pesos by 2023, a drop in real terms. of 4.3%.

The HIMFG is dedicated to providing highly specialized medical care in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses for the child population without social security and, therefore, with the lowest socioeconomic resources.

“In general, what we see in the budget is that those who lose out are children, because there is also a significant cut, of 55.8%, to the National Center for the Health of Children and Adolescents, Censia, and this is very hand with him cut to the budget of the Vaccination Program”, explains Judith Senyasen Méndez, coordinator of Health and Finances of the CIEP.

Other hospitals and highly specialized institutes that would also have cuts to their budget, although to a lesser extent, are the Ignacio Chávez National Institute of Cardiology, with a cut in the 2023 PPEF of 2.5%.

The budgets of the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery (-1.6%), the High Specialty Regional Hospital of Ciudad Victoria (-0.9), the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán (-0.9) and the General Hospital of Ciudad Victoria would also fall. Mexico Dr. Eduardo Liceaga (-0.5).

those who win

At the other extreme, those that would have an increase in their budget, although not very large, are the National Institute of Cancerology, which would increase its amount, if the deputies approve it, by 4.7% in real terms, going from 2 thousand 010 million pesos approved in 2022 to 2 thousand 104 million.

The General Hospital Dr. Manuel Gea González would go from an amount in 2022 of one thousand 628 million pesos to one thousand 705 million, an increase in real terms of 4.7%.

In addition, the National Institute of Geriatrics (3.5%), the High Specialty Regional Hospital of Ixtapaluca (2%), the Juárez Hospital of Mexico (1.7%), the National Institute of Psychiatry Ramón de la Fuente ( 1.6%), the National Institute of Rehabilitation (1.4%), the National Institute of Perinatology (1.3%), the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (1.2%), the High Specialty Regional Hospital of Bajío (1.2%), the Hospital Regional High Specialty of Yucatan (0.4%) and the National Institute of Public Health (0.1%).

In this institute, which is the one with the smallest increase, research is also carried out in fields such as cancer and tobacco epidemiology, reproductive and environmental health, vector control and infectious diseases, nutrition, program evaluation and the preparation of national surveys, among other items.

In general, the CIEP analyst points out, an increase is not seen that will recover what has been lost in health care due to the pandemic, nor with what can be achieved to provide care to more population without social security or guarantee the free medication at this third level of care.

Lee: Per capita spending on health for the population without social security will fall 2.1%, while for the insured population it will grow