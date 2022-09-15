Girl dresses up in Walmart and celebrates her birthday in the middle of the store

The video, so far, has collected just over 230 thousand reproductions and more than 30 thousand likes.

A recent study reveals that the brands with the highest loyalty are those that have a real influence on the daily lives of consumers.

Today, it is 25 times easier for brands to retain their consumers than to attract new audiences.

A three-year-old girl decided to celebrate her birthday in a more original way, visiting a Walmart store dressed in the colors of the store.

One of the biggest challenges for brands today is to generate empathy with their audiences; Even more than empathy, many times, what is sought is that there is a relationship that goes beyond company-client.

And it is that, at present, consumers are looking for those brands with which they can feel identified, especially if we take into account that we develop in a context in which trends increasingly focus on issues of inclusion, sustainability, among others.

The study Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders 2021 speaks, precisely, on this subject, announcing that the brands that enjoy the most loyalty are those that have a real influence on people’s daily lives.

Under this perspective, it is clear that a considerable number of brands and/or companies have joined their efforts in order to gain the loyalty of their consumers, either through promotions, new products or various activations or campaigns with which they seek to involve more customers every day.

Of course, the bet is not easy and, in fact, it makes it known Harvard Business Reviewrevealing that the fact of wanting attracting a new consumer can be up to 25 times more expensive than retaining those who are already established with the brand.

Three-year-old girl celebrates her birthday dressed in Walmart

In social networks, the video of a girl celebrating her birthday is attracting the attention of netizens because he chose Walmart as the “venue” in which he held his celebration.

According to what is shown in the clip, the girl even wears the brand’s classic blue vest while, accompanied by her parents, she takes a tour of the store.

Until now, the video has collected just over 230 thousand views and just over 30 thousand likes in just 24 hoursalso causing a considerable amount of positive comments from Internet users.

@candicebecker7 Please help me tag @Walmart so I can see this party beauty. Thank you #viral #parati #family #walmart ? What Dreams Are Made Of – Hilary Duff

For a few years now, the idea of ​​holding themed celebrations has become a trend that, on social networks, has managed to attract enough attention from the digital community.

And it is that, beyond how curious, creative or even peculiar it may seem, these types of initiatives show the meaning that the concept of “Brand Loyalty” has for companies, which can be described as those actions that brands carry out to know the needs, desires and, above all, the profile of their consumerswhich is why, as we mentioned before, it is often difficult for brands to achieve such a feat.

In this way, we have witnessed themed parties of Coppel, Oxxo or even musical groups as the case of a celebration inspired by the Gorillaz group recently went viral.

@eduardoortegga Today my nephew turned 6 years old, he is a unique and different little face and for a year he asked that his party be his favorite band: Gorillaz. Nothing makes me happier than seeing him happy?????? #gorillaz #birthday ? Feel Good Inc. – Gorillaz

And it is that, in short, social networks have radically changed the way in which people communicate with each other, a space that, by the way, companies have begun to take advantage of to establish a greater proximity with the audiences.

