Gigi Hadid is the new flame of Leonardo DiCaprio: the two intimate ones in the shots stolen at a party
According to the overseas press, the actor and the model are dating. “But they’re taking it slow”
ROME – The story with the model Camilla Morrone is definitively closed, Leonardo Dicaprio turn the page. The actor was spotted with another catwalk star: Gigi Hadid. The two were together at a party in New York in intimate attitudes. Ear chat and caresses, in the shots Gigi and Leo appear close and trigger gossip.
THE FLIRT INDISCRIPTIONS
There are many rumors circulating overseas. They would have met thanks to mutual friends. According to the Daily Mail, flirting is certain. According to People, the actor is allegedly courting the model, ex of Zayn Malik (singer of One Direction and now a soloist) with whom he also had a child in 2020 (Khai).
To add details is E! News which reports the comment of a person close to the couple: “They hang out, they are attracted to each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really special guy “. Page Six concludes: “They’re taking it slow.”
