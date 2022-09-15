“Getting older isn’t easy to accept but… I’ve finally stopped hearing that Elle has a better body and Cindy has a sexier mouth!”

I always say that the passage of time ‘pays’ us in self-confidence for what ‘swipes’ us in freshness. There is no doubt that if, with the physique of our 20s, we had the head of our 40s and beyond, our personal stories would have been written differently. They may have done us so much damage. Or that our steps had taken us down other paths (probably). What is clear is that we will not be as we are.

This reflection (I’m sorry if I’ve gotten a dense baldhead) came to my mind after reading a post by Czech supermodel Paulina Porizkova, of 57 wonderful years, in which he said: “This is a comment on a previous thread where I was asked: “What was it like when you were younger to be so beautiful? What was it like when you walked into a room and people looked at you? Did you feel special? Do you miss all that attention? I miss the attention. Get olderin our society, when your whole life has been focused on how you look, not easy to accept. Especially when you have options. As a model, you are supposed to represent the physically perfect woman. And of course you can never measure up. There is always someone with better legs, nose, lips… Or hair. And so. So how did I feel when I was ‘judged’ at my best physical beauty? Well, it was probably when I felt worst with myself. Walk into a room and take everyone’s breath away? Rather, walking into a room knowing that some people are whispering that you’re not that sexy up close or in real life; that Elle has a better body; that Christie has better teeth; that Cindy has a sexier mouth… And now, when I finally appreciate what I’ve been given, society thinks that I am losing my beauty.

I’m trying to assimilate that, in theory, ‘my best moment’ is already past, because, damn it… I feel at my best now! The cocktail of my learning, personal, maturity and wrinkles, combined with the way I see myself, makes me feel that I have reached the balance. And I feel sorry for everyone who can’t see it and still think that to be beautiful you have to be young.”

These words of Porizkova, with which many of us can undoubtedly identify (apart from the distances of those Mcpherson or Crawford comparisons) have also reminded me of those turbulent (and distant days) in which ‘I had to pass myself off as a miss’ to do an investigative report (I’ll talk about this some day) and I was able to verify that even the most beautiful women and, supposedly, close to the established beauty canons confess in privacy to having complexes that make them feel insecure and they live with the pressure of the constant reminder that there is always someone more, presumably, ‘perfect’ than them.

I said, blessed security... Although it is at the expense of that lush that we know how to value ourselves in its fair measure when we have it.