George Clooney thinks his Batman is better than Ben Affleck’s

There Warner Bros is going through a period of adjustment following the merger with Discovery: the changes are not over yet. The new company has already caused a stir with some recent cancellations, such as Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, is looking for a leader like Marvel’s Kevin Feige to create a ten-year plan for DC Films. Yet no one has taken on this role yet. The Flash will be one of the next DC movies to hit theaters as well Ben Affleck will come back on this occasion. Additionally, the actor will also appear in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdome as Batman. Recently, the former Caped Crusader actor George Clooney claimed that his version of the character was better than Ben Affleck’s. The actor made this statement at the opening of the Roybal Film and Television Magnet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney he said “Ben Affleck, really? He can’t do anything compared to me! ” The actor no longer played Batman afterwards Batman & Robinwhich is probably the least successful film about the Gotham vigilante.

The Flash with Ben Affleck and Black Adam

Ben Affleck is expected to appear alongside Michael Keaton as Batman, in The Flash with Ezra Miller. The film will be released in June next year.

The closest DC movie to hit theaters now is Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson. During the promotion of the cinecomic, the lead actor revealed that according to him Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation. “I’ll say this. I’ll say Henry is a friend and he’s a phenomenal Superman, ”he said Dwayne Johnson. “He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation compared to other Supermans of the past. Whenever I see him, we drink some tequila and I say ‘This guy is Superman.’ My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate supporter of Henry Cavill and his career for a long, long, long time. “

The protagonist of Black Adam will be Dwayne Johnson. The cast includes Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (L Word, Sex / Life) Adrianna Tomaz and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) As Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui were also cast.

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21st.

