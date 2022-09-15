George Clooney says his Batman is better than Ben Affleck’s

Warner Bros. is currently going through a period of great change after its recent merger with Discovery, with the hope of creating a bright future for the company. The restructuring comes hand in hand with the arrival of the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslavand as a result of this intense wave of alterations, numerous projects have been scrapped, such as batgirl Y The Wonder Twins from DCFilms. In order to bring order to the DCEU once and for all, Zaslav is actively seeking a leader Kevin Feig that he can take care of DC Films, so that the DC movie universe finally gets the success it deserves.

One of the long-awaited films in the list of DC releases is Flash, starring Ezra Miller, a title in which we will see Ben Affleck return as the Dark Knight. Likewise, Affleck will don the cape and suit again in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in late 2023, alongside Jason Momoa, the beloved Arthur Curry/Aquaman actor. With Affleck back as Bruce Wayne in these upcoming big-screen DC installments, we don’t know exactly what might happen to the character in the future.

Recently, during an open house at Roybal Film & TV Magnet (via comicbook.com), George Clooney, who also played Gotham City Watch in the 1997 film Batman & Robin – 11%, stated that their version of the Bat Man was better than that of Affleck. The Hollywood Reporter was present at the event and captured Clooney saying the following (via comicbook.com):

Ben Affleck, seriously? It’s not even up to my heels!

George Clooney jokes that he’s the best #Batman: “Ben Affleck, really? He’s got nothing on me!” via – @chrissgardner pic.twitter.com/ttN3qpSnXu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 14, 2022

Clooney he hasn’t played batman since batman and robin, which is considered one of the worst installments of the DC superhero. On the other hand, the Batman of Affleck It’s one of the big fan favorites, and we’ve seen it Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Although some time ago it was said that Affleck would never return to the big screen as the Dark Knight, the anguish of the fans disappeared when it was revealed that the actor will reprise his character in Aquaman 2 Y Flash.

Although there are still many months to see Affleck like Batman, other big movies from DC Films are about to land in theaters. One of these is Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson in the leading role. The actor of Fighting with my Family – 86% recently disclosed to comicbook.com who believes that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation. His words were the following:

I will say this. I will say that Henry is a friend and he is a phenomenal Superman. He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I’m like, ‘This guy is Superman.’ My long-time business partner, Dany Garcia, has been a passionate supporter of Henry Cavill and his career for a long, long, long time.

