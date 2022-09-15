Former WWE superstar debuts in AEW during the recordings of Dark Elevation

A former WWE Superstar makes his debut at the AEW Dark Elevation tapings this Wednesday.

All Elite Wrestling celebrates every Wednesday a new series of recordings of its weekly Monday show, AEW Dark: Elevation. These tapings take place an hour before each episode of Dynamite and spoilers for it are usually known before the show airs.

Before the AEW Dynamite show this Wednesday, one of these recordings has been carried out and Golden Mask (Great Metalik in WWE) has made his debut in All Elite Wrestling facing Serpentico and taking the victory.

Mascara Dorada will also fight tomorrow in a new weekly IMPACT Wrestling show and will do so against Mike Bailey in a match for the X-Division Championship. The fighter made his debut in the company last week and now it seems that we will see him in AEW, although it has not been confirmed if he has signed a full-time contract or is for appearances.

