Eyelash makeup: how to create spider lashes with the right mascara

Qhe of the “spider lashes”Is a technique of eyelash makeup which does not require special skills: gThe essentials are a curling black mascara and tweezers. Spider lashes have conquered social media but, in reality, they were already in fashion in the 1950s.

Eyelash makeup: the “spider lashes” trend

They were once called “star” lashes. Today, however, they are renamed spider lashes or manga lashes and on social networks they have millions of views. But what is it about?

Of a particular application of mascara, strictly black, which joins the lashes together making them look like long spider legs.

In the past to bring them into vogue were the “Teddy girls”, young fashionable girls from an English subculture which was inspired by Edwardian costumes of the early twentieth century and who wanted women dressed in blazers, trousers and moccasins. Their make-up was characterized by lashes glued together with lightly poured mascara.

This eye makeup then evolved into Twiggy’s doll eyes in the 1960swith a much cleaner and more defined result, which then inspired the souls Japanese.

Cartoon inspiration eyelashes

Spider lashes combine the world of cartoons – where characters are usually drawn with huge eyes and very long lashes – with past trends.

Extremely feminine, very few instruments can be recreated. Even just mascara and tweezers. Pop star Selena Gomez also declared it.

Spider lashes, the tutorial by Selena Gomez

In one of his videos on TikTok, which immediately went viral, the founder of Rare Beauty shows how to recreate these lashes. As he explains, the technique is not difficult: the application of the mascara must be done in a zig-zag, to give maximum curvature and length to the hairfor the upper lashes.

And then the tweezers are dirty with mascara and used on the lower ones to stick them together and create tufts which resembled the legs of spiders.

Sarah Cheung’s “pro” level

In addition to Selena Gomez there is also Sarah Cheung, Chinese beauty influencer. Her spider lashes are of a “pro” level: first she applies the mascara then apply false eyelashes along the upper rim, the longer ones in the center and the shorter ones on the side. In this way the gaze opens instantly.

As stated by the influencer herself, in this case, however, a bit of dexterity is necessary with the faux cils and a good dose of patience.

