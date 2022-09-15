Didn’t there exist black elves in the world of The Lord of the Rings?

The Serie The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwhich had its premiere at the beginning of the month, has left a controversy due to the presence of characters played by people of color.

Since the trailer for the series came out, JRR Tolkien lovers have complained about the fact that women and black characters are given relevance in the fantastic world, even sending hate messages to the actors.

A racist reaction?

Different dark-skinned actors in the series have had to deal with hate messages through social networks for “not representing” the world of The Lord of the rings.

Among those mentioned we find the actor Ismael Cruz de Córdova, Puerto Rican who plays an elf who falls in love with a human in the series; there is also Sophia Nomvete, who plays the role of the dwarf princess Disa; and to the Harfoots community, which has a colored character as a sage.

In the networks you can read messages of contempt such as “I do not identify with a black elf at all” or “A black elf, we will soon see the Nazi supremacy played by Denzel Washington”.

Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays Arondir in the series, acknowledged that it was not easy to get the role and that he knew that this would generate controversy.

The Latino actor posted a photo of his character on Instagram with the caption: “My heart burned with one unwavering goal: to get to where they told us we couldn’t be. Here we are. Sharing it with both halves of my DNA was absolutely surreal. My heart is full, with love, from them, and from all of you who share this same fire.

previous events

It is not the first time that fans of a series have complained about the skin color of the characters in a series or movie.

Actor Steve Toussaint, who plays Corlys Velaryon in the House of the Dragon series, had to defend himself against negative comments due to his skin color.

“They are happy with a dragon flying. They’re happy with white hair and violet eyes, but a rich black? That is beyond the limits,” Toussaint said in an article in Men’s Health magazine.

What have they said?

Since the controversy began, different people in the media have expressed their opinion. One of them was Neil Gaiman, the writer and creator of the graphic novel The Sandman, who shared a message about him on social media: “Tolkien described the Harfoots as ‘darker in skin’ than other hobbits. So I think anyone who complains is either a racist or hasn’t read their Tolkien.”

Other actors who are part of the cast of The Rings of Power They have also expressed their opinion, including Lenny Henry, who plays Zadok, a hairy older man with a black complexion.

Henry commented in a GQ magazine article: “They have no problem believing in a dragon, but they do have a problem believing that a black person could be a member of the court. Or that a black person could be a hobbit or an elf. Actually, the storytellers can do whatever they want, because they are storytellers (…) It is a reinvention and a new plot of the story”.

Series producer Lindsey Weber shared a clear message upon receiving early reviews: “It seemed natural to us that an adaptation of Tolkien’s work should reflect what the world really looks like. Tolkien is for everyone. His stories are about his fictional races doing their best work when they leave the isolation of their own cultures and come together.”

Main news source: El Nuevo Día.