Combining wellness with architectural design

Courtesy of Jacuzzi®

These days wellness is a household word in design and beyond, but what does it really mean? According to the National Institute of Wellness, the concept is defined as “an active process through which people make awareness and decisions towards a more successful existence.” It can be viewed from different perspectives such as environmental, intellectual, spiritual and physical factors. Although these elements can be integrated separately into each other’s lives, they can also complement each other and work together. For example, exercise not only provides physical benefits; it also contributes to emotional well-being.

Wellness is more than freedom from disease, illness and various health conditions, wellness is a dynamic process of change and growth – Tyla Kennedy, Health Coach

This new focus on wellness has led people to seek healthier ways of living, and the path to physical wellness comes with an understanding of both the body and the mind. The incorporation of wellness-oriented products in homes allows you to enjoy its benefits not only by going to spas or gyms, but also from the comfort of your own home.

But how to include wellness in home design without compromising aesthetics? Below, a selection from Architonic’s spa and wellness gym catalogs is used to show current design trends – based on natural materials, warm tones and soft geometric shapes – and how to incorporate them into residential design.

Natural looking materials

Residential wellness equipment can now be as design-focused as any other type of furniture. In the case of the following selection, natural materials and textures favor the use of wood and stone for a calming effect.

Combining Materials and Textures

The benefits of a spa include stress reduction, muscle relaxation, and improved sleep; all of which can be enhanced with a careful selection of materials. This option includes a corner installation, with a module that includes steam, rain, waterfall or mist baths in a selection of different materials and textures.

Courtesy of Jacuzzi®

Two in one

Extra-clear glass can be particularly useful when integrating wellness products into a space. With a rustic look, each compartment provides a different experience: with wooden walls and benches inside, and a sauna that allows the room to reach between 70° and 100° Celsius, using dry heat from a stove. Also known as a Turkish bath, the hammam side is built within laminated porcelain stoneware walls and Corian benches.

Designing both experiences with the right materials provides the opportunity to take advantage of their health benefits and relax, without altering the aesthetics.

Courtesy of EFFE PERFECT WELLNESS

embedded in the wall

Exercising at home involves figuring out the right layout for the given space. The bottom wall transforms the materials of conventional fitness equipment and is designed to be easily adapted to personal needs. Constructed in different shades of oak, the wall modules can be combined in a variety of arrangements, making it highly versatile while requiring a minimal amount of space.

Courtesy of WaterRower

warm colors

Color selection is also a key factor when designing home wellness equipment. Innovative spa and fitness equipment plays with the use of warm, light colors to create the perfect aesthetic.

contemporary equipment

In addition to the correct selection of materials, specialized training equipment can be a great way to combine wellness with interior design. Following a palette of earth tones, physical form and design can work together in the same space.

Courtesy of Pen Fitness

inner set

In addition to weightlifting, fitness-related wellness also includes isometric exercises, stretching, and meditation. A combination of warm colors, polyester fiber carpet, mattress and backrests create an environment conducive to both spiritual and physical well-being.

Courtesy of Liu Jo Living

Luminous Corners

Residential saunas blend within the existing wall, using light colors throughout. Installed in the corner of the room, the sauna uses the same material inside to create continuity within the space. In addition, the use of sliding glass doors allows transparency on both sides.

Courtesy of EFFE PERFECT WELLNESS

Simple geometric shapes with smooth edges

The transformation of modern wellness products plays with the simplification of geometric shapes. In both furniture and fitness equipment, along with the use of geometry as a basis, contemporary products tend to soften the edges, creating a sense of continuity in their elements.

Geometric Team

The trend of indoor cycling has brought about the combination of aesthetic design and functional requirements. Featuring a solid wood and steel frame, the design below can be used in both fitness studios and home gyms. To avoid disturbing the floor plan of the house, the bike is designed to achieve maximum stability in a minimum space, requiring only 0.44 square meters. The bike also has a built-in laptop tray that turns it into a workstation, transforming it into a space-saving and multifunctional tool.

Courtesy of WaterRower

Accessory Management

Continuity within multiple workout fixtures allows the style to blend with the room, keeping the space organized.

Courtesy of Pen Fitness

Round Pools

Relaxing space design can lead to a calmer body and mind by integrating emotional and spiritual wellness into everyday life. Inspired by the landscape and small architectures of Indonesia, the unique composition island aims to create a space to connect with nature. Constructed of a Canadian red cedar deck, the aesthetically pleasing and functional unit includes a round pool that can be placed in a customizable arrangement.

Courtesy of Exteta

For more products that help integrate wellness into residential design, visit the “Wellness” category on Architonic.