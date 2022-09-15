Chris Evans and his basics to look handsome in the fall at 40+

Of course you can wear white, pink and all kinds of colors in the fall and winter, but dark colors will give you that extra touch of elegance, and protection against the cold.

Evans’s trick to avoid being too serious, or falling into boring looks, is to combine your basic suit with a fitted t-shirt and some trendy accessories, like a pair of sunglasses, a small gold chain, or a pair of shoes with an eye-catching decoration detail, but without going overboard.

knitted vests

knitted vests

The knitted vests became fashionable again thanks to characters like Harry Stylesand there are many ways to use them.

You can layer them with your jeans and t-shirt for a more complete look in the spring, or wear them under a suit or jacket for an extra layer, a bit of color and contrast. Evans also chose a button down vest for extra detail and to strike a nice balance between elegant and relaxed.

plaid print

pictures and color

The classic checks return every winter season and this is because it is a print that favors. The pictures can give you a grunge touch or they can be more formal or professional depending on the color and material, and are used in jackets, shirts and pants.

It is a print that can also be easily modernized, and helps to achieve a more interesting and striking look, where you can try playing with different colors so that everything stands out.

the polo shirt

add color

Whether short or long sleeved, the polo shirt it’s become an important part of the uniform for today’s best-dressed men, and Evans proves that adding color makes the biggest difference.

The colors help modernize the piece, but also help you adjust to the season, the weather and the occasion. What should not change is the cut of the shirt. The polo shirt looks better when it is more fitted and when the material is not stiff.