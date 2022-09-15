Carlos Acevedo, beaten after not being on the National Team list

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico / 09.15.2022 00:58:20





Charles Acevedo was one of the great absences in the list of the Mexican National Team that delivered Gerardo Martino for the FIFA datea situation that hit the Santista goalkeeper in the spirit, who acknowledged that he will continue fighting to be on the final list.

“Of course (he hit me), we are people. Over there people sometimes don’t see that sidewe are human, I have to be honest with you, but there is my family and my team, and this motivates me to continue working and continue with my essence, obviously not to cross my arms and continue working,” he commented upon his departure from the Azteca Stadium.

Acevedowho against America played a great game, he asserted that throughout his career he has fought until the end to achieve his goals.

“there are no injustices. I’m going to work, it’s not the final list yet. There is a phrase that I love, ‘hope dies until the end’.

About the performance he had in the Aztec against the Eagles in a 3-3 draw, he mentioned that playing like this will help him to fight until the end for a place in Qatar 2022.

“I think today we played a great game collectivelypersonally there are good things, things to improve of course, and I will continue until the last already workthere is no more”, he mentioned.

​

​