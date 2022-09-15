Cardi B responded to a Twitter user who said her daughter Kulture is autistic

When a user on Twitter said that culturethe daughter of Cardi-B, is autistic, the Dominican singer was not silent. The 29-year-old rapper responded to a Twitter user who told her to get off social media and pay attention to his children, saying her daughter Kulture has autism.

The “Shake It” singer replied, “My daughter is not autistic… You can’t call her del, so y’all have to diagnose her with something.” In another message on Twitter, she expressed indignantly: “Why do they talk about children?”

While many fans came to Cardi B’s defense, others pointed out that calling someone “autistic” shouldn’t be considered an insult, reports PEOPLE.

The singer is the mother of 3-year-old Kulture and her son Wave9 months, fruit of her marriage to the rapper Offset.

“You have every right to defend your daughter. I’m just trying to understand why saying a girl is autistic would be used as an insult,” one follower commented on Twitter. “If you don’t know anything about a child with autism, you should know that they are gifted and wonderful.”

Another follower wrote on Twitter: “I have two grandchildren with autism. They are my heart. I don’t know what made people call your daughter autistic, but nothing to be ashamed of.”

In an interview with EssenceCardi B and Offset discussed the impact cyberbullying has on them as a family and why they haven’t shared their son Wave’s name for several months.

“We went through a lot of sad things with Kulture — terrible behavior that we don’t even go through with older kids,” said Cardi, who is a stepmother to Offset’s children from previous relationships. “So many people post cruel and disgusting things just to get a reaction from us.” The “Like It” singer added, “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset.”