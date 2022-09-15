Boxing legend surrenders to Canelo Álvarez with a statement that his haters will hate

Next Saturday, the boxing world will be aware of everything that will happen in Las Vegas when Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin make the trilogy for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring Super Middleweight World Titles. On the other hand, within hours of the fight, Roy Jones Jr., boxing legend, surrendered to the Mexican by stating that he is the only one who fights against the best.

Undoubtedly, one of the great criticisms that there are today from the fans with the boxers is that they do not collide at the best moment of the fighter to win in their category. These same accusations came against Eddy Reynoso’s fighter when he said that he never wanted to fight at the best moment of Miguel Cotto, Triple G and today David Benavídez.

On the other hand, who thinks differently is Roy Jones Jr., world champion in four different categories, saying that Canelo Alvarez is the different in the world of boxing. “Now boxers don’t challenge each other anymore, so I was delighted when Canelo challenged himself because a lot of guys don’t do it anymore. They are afraid of ‘zero’”the former world champion began.

And I add: “Since Floyd (Mayweather) he went that 50-0 and made a lot of money, they feel that if they lose undefeated the opportunity to make that kind of money is also gone. But, surprise, even if you win, for a lot of fighters, they won’t be able to make that kind of money.”

Finally, Roy Jones commented that for him it is nice to see a champion follow in his footsteps. “It’s a nice thing (that Canelo tried to climb divisions like me). Seeing him follow in my footsteps, because that means everyone paid attention. That I tried it, I liked it a lot, because I feel that it is what boxers should do, you should challenge yourself and Canelo challenged himself and I really liked that, especially at that time when nobody wants to risk anything, ” finished.