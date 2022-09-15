Beyoncé and Jay-Z, a $ 60,000 diamond Barbie for her daughter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z spared no expense to make their eldest daughter happy and gave her a $ 60,000 diamond Barbie.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z they are one of the most famous couples of the showbitz, as well as among the richest ever. To make her daughter happy, they gave her one $ 60,000 diamond barbiebut they are not the only ones to have made crazy purchases for their children.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, madness for the eldest daughter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, despite rumors of betrayals and constant gossip about the alleged and imminent divorce, they still make a steady couple in private life and artistically. The two singers are globally famous and own a heritage shared by dizziness, over 1 billion and 600 thousand dollars.

Definitely a good budget to make the childhood of their three children perfect, cuddling the eldest daughter Blue Ivy who has always given a lot of satisfaction to mom and dad. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are among the parents who have been shopping sprees for their children, giving their little girl one Barbie encrusted with diamonds from the value of 60 thousand dollari with a lot of cord and a throne, which cost the beauty of 46 thousand dollars. Here are the other VIPs who have spared no expense for their offspring.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the spendthrift VIPs

Although that of Beyoncé and Jay-Z remains the most striking gift, the choice of is no less Tom Cruise to donate to his daughter Suri a credit card to buy anything you want, with a weekly limit of $ 5,000. Note that the girl was only 4 years old at the time!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittbefore the chaos due to the divorce, they had a real zoo set up in their castle, being one of the favorite places for their children. Elthon John and David Furnish on the occasion of their birth, they gave their first child an apartment in Beverly Hills worth 1.5 million euroswhile Victoria and David Beckham they limited themselves to a luxurious tree house, complete with a professional telescope to admire the stars, the value of 70 thousand dollars.