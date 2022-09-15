Beats x Kim (collaboration between TW Beats Fit Pro by Dr. Dre Beats and Kim Kardashian earphones) on Zalando

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In February we announced to you to Naomi Osaka, Kaia Gerber, Staples wins And Quen Blackwell Star testimonials for new ones Beats Fit Pro: today the Beats x Kim are released, the result of the first ever collaboration between the TW Beats Fit Pro earphones by Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) and Kim Kardashian. In fact, from September 15th it will be possible to buy the special edition, perfect meeting between fashion, functionality and technology combined with the minimalist style of the eclectic entrepreneur and influenceralso on the online shopping platform Zalando.it . The “Beats x Kim” collaboration represents a meeting between fashion and functionality, in which high-level technology is dressed in the exclusive minimalist style of Kim Kardashian. The redesigned Beats Fit Pro is available in three neutral colors: moon, Dunes And Land. These versatile shades and innovative lug design provide a secure fit to seamlessly carry out everyday tasks – from the gym to the office, including everything that happens in between.



