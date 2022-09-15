Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and 5 other games are coming to Xbox Game Pass today

The 2022 Tokyo Game Show has left us with a good amount of news related to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. During the Microsoft conference, the company announced the arrival of multiple Japanese games on Xbox consoles in the coming months, such as Guilty Gear Strive or Ni no Kuni Remastered. But it is also, 6 games confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass today.

Of the large number of titles that the company has announced to reach its subscription service in the coming months, it has become official that 6 games are coming to Xbox Game Pass todayamong which we can find titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the Witch Remastered or Metal: Hellsinger.

These 6 games arrive today on Xbox Game Pass

Assassin’s Creed Oodyssey

Traverse lush forests, volcanic islands, and bustling cities on a journey of exploration and encounter in a world at war forged by Gods and men. Your decisions will influence the future of your odyssey, in which you will relive the time of ancient Greece, where you will have to face innumerable and powerful enemies. Make Kassandra or Alexios a true legend.

You suck at Parking

Get ready for an extreme parking experience in You Suck at Parking™, the only game where driving skills aren’t as important as parallel parking. Race against the clock and pull the parking brake in over 100 wild levels of increasing difficulty.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

The ultimate pianist, Kaede Akamatsu, wakes up in an unfamiliar classroom… There, she meets other “Ultimate” students in the same situation. Principal Monokuma declares that the students will participate in the Killing Game school life. She lies, brags, cheats and exposes the blackened and the truth. For Kaede and the other students, what does the future hold? Hope, despair or something else entirely…?

Leak: Melodies of Steel

On one fateful night, a peaceful town is engulfed in the flames of war. Determined to save their families, a group of children board a giant tank and go on the attack. Escape: Melodies of Steel is an RPG in which you must assign the protagonists to each of the tank’s turrets to face the enemies. Each child will have their own unique characteristics and abilities.

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Return to the other world in Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered. The classic LEVEL-5 story returns with improved graphics and performance. He accompanies Oliver on his journey through a world where he will meet both new friends and terrible enemies in the hope of retrieving his mother, whom he lost in a tragic accident.

Metal: Hellsinger

Half demon, half human, and with a visceral obsession for revenge… Step into the shoes of the Stranger and fight fierce battles in the wastelands of Hell. He annihilates demonic hordes and destroys their leaders until you face the Red Inquisitor herself. Every legend has her song, and this one is about metal, revenge and destruction.