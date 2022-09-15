America vs Santos Laguna live minute by minute











Match ends, America 3, Santos Laguna 3.

















Second half ends, America 3, Santos Laguna 3.

















Goooooal! América 3, Santos Laguna 3. Federico Viñas (América) header from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Fidalgo with a cross into the box.















Foul by Pedro Aquino (America).















Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna) has received a foul in the opposite field.















Miguel Layún (América) right footed shot from outside the area is parried.

















Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna) has been shown a yellow card.















Álvaro Fidalgo (America) has received a foul in the opposite field.















Foul by Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna).

















Javier Correa (Santos Laguna) has been shown a yellow card.















Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Henry Martín (América) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Roger Martinez.















Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Brian Rodríguez (América) right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Henry Martin.















Own goal by Hugo Rodríguez, Santos Laguna. America 2, Santos Laguna 3.















Missed shot by Roger Martínez (América) header from the center of the area very close to the left post but it went slightly wide. Assisted by Miguel Layún with a cross into the area after a corner kick.

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Fernando Gorriarán.















Pedro Aquino (America) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Foul by Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna).

















Corner, Santos Laguna. Corner committed by Federico Viñas.















Javier Correa (Santos Laguna) right footed shot from outside the box is parried. Assisted by Cecilio Dominguez.















Missed shot by Federico Viñas (América) header from the center of the area that goes too high. Assisted by Salvador Reyes with a cross to the box.















Álvaro Fidalgo (América) right footed shot from the left side of the box is parried.















Shot standing under sticks at ground level. Diego Medina (Santos Laguna) left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Javier Correa.















Federico Viñas (America) has been fouled on the right wing.















Foul by Rivaldo Lozano (Santos Laguna).

















Change in America, Federico Viñas enters the field replacing Alejandro Zendejas.

















Change in America, Pedro Aquino enters the field replacing Richard Sánchez.

















Substitution in Santos Laguna, Cecilio Domínguez enters the field replacing Omar Campos.

















Substitution, Santos Laguna. Aldo López enters the field replacing Juan Brunetta due to injury.















Salvador Reyes (América) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.















Attempt blocked. Henry Martín (América) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brian Rodriguez.















Sebastián Cáceres (América) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Foul by Javier Correa (Santos Laguna).

















Omar Campos (Santos Laguna) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.















Alejandro Zendejas (America) has been fouled on the right wing.















Foul by Omar Campos (Santos Laguna).















Stopped shot to the left corner. Carlos Orrantía (Santos Laguna) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Fernando Gorriarán.

















Alan Cervantes (Santos Laguna) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.















Roger Martínez (América) has been fouled on the right wing.















Foul by Alan Cervantes (Santos Laguna).

















Substitution in Santos Laguna, Diego Medina enters the field replacing Harold Preciado.

















Substitution in Santos Laguna, Rivaldo Lozano enters the field replacing Leonardo Suárez.

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Omar Campos.

















Change in America, Roger Martínez enters the field replacing Diego Valdés.

















Change in America, Brian Rodríguez enters the field replacing Jonathan Rodríguez.

















Goooooal! América 1, Santos Laguna 3. Harold Preciado (Santos Laguna) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.















Shot standing low to the left. Juan Brunetta (Santos Laguna) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Harold Preciado.

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Alan Cervantes.















Diego Valdés (América) right footed shot from outside the box is parried.















Sebastián Cáceres (América) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Foul by Hugo Rodríguez (Santos Laguna).

















Corner, Santos Laguna. Corner committed by Néstor Araújo.

















Substitution in Santos Laguna, Javier Correa enters the field replacing Eduardo Aguirre due to injury.















Henry Martín (América) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the center of the box.















Attempt blocked. Henry Martín (América) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.

















Change in America, Salvador Reyes enters the field replacing Luis Fuentes.















Attempt missed. Juan Brunetta (Santos Laguna) shot with the right foot from the left wing that goes too high. Assisted by Carlos Acevedo following a fast break.















Shot standing under sticks at ground level. Diego Valdés (América) right footed shot from outside the area.















Álvaro Fidalgo (America) has received a foul in the opposite field.















Foul by Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna).















Juan Brunetta (Santos Laguna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.















Foul by Sebastián Cáceres (America).















Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Álvaro Fidalgo (América) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Foul by Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna).

















Second part begins America 1, Santos Laguna 2.

















First half ends, America 1, Santos Laguna 2.















Missed shot. Jonathan Rodríguez (América) shot with the right foot from the center of the area very close to the left post but went slightly wide.















Álvaro Fidalgo (America) has received a foul in the opposite field.















Foul by Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna).















Foul by Henry Martin (America).















Ronaldo Prieto (Santos Laguna) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Missed shot. Alejandro Zendejas (América) shot with the right foot from outside the area that goes too high. Assisted by Richard Sanchez.

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Hugo Rodríguez.















Diego Valdés (América) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.















Richard Sánchez (America) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Foul by Juan Brunetta (Santos Laguna).

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Alan Cervantes.















Alejandro Zendejas (América) left footed shot from outside the box is parried.















Attempt missed. Jonathan Rodríguez (América) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left that brushes the crossbar. Assisted by Miguel Layún with a cross to the box.















Foul by Richard Sánchez (America).















Harold Preciado (Santos Laguna) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Diego Valdés (América) right footed shot from outside the box is parried. Assisted by Jonathan Rodriguez.















Missed shot by Miguel Layún (América) left footed shot from outside the area that goes high and to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Zendejas.

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Carlos Acevedo.















Shot standing low to the left. Jonathan Rodríguez (América) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Alejandro Zendejas.















Shot standing low to the left. Diego Valdés (América) right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Henry Martin.















Attempt blocked. Richard Sánchez (América) right footed shot from outside the box.

















Hugo Rodríguez (Santos Laguna) has been shown a yellow card for a dangerous game.















Diego Valdés (America) has received a foul in the opposite field.















Foul by Hugo Rodríguez (Santos Laguna).

















Harold Preciado (Santos Laguna) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.















Álvaro Fidalgo (America) has received a foul in the opposite field.















Foul by Harold Preciado (Santos Laguna).















Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Eduardo Aguirre.

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Carlos Orrantía.















Álvaro Fidalgo (América) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Foul by Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna).

















Goooooal! América 1, Santos Laguna 2. Leonardo Suárez (Santos Laguna) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Brunetta.

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Alan Cervantes.















Attempt missed. Juan Brunetta (Santos Laguna) right footed shot from outside the box went too high.

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Ronaldo Prieto.















Luis Fuentes (América) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.















Álvaro Fidalgo (América) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Foul by Leonardo Suarez (Santos Laguna).

















Goooooal! América 1, Santos Laguna 1. Henry Martín (América) right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.















Shot standing low to the left. Diego Valdés (América) right footed shot from outside the area. Assisted by Henry Martin.

















Goooooal! América 0, Santos Laguna 1. Leonardo Suárez (Santos Laguna) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Orrantia.

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Alan Cervantes.















Alejandro Zendejas (América) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Sanchez.















Shot standing under sticks at ground level. Harold Preciado (Santos Laguna) right footed shot from the left side of the box.















Attempt missed. Diego Valdés (América) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Luis Fuentes.

















Corner, America. Corner committed by Ronaldo Prieto.















Attempt parried by Henry Martín (América) header from the center of the area. Assisted by Luis Fuentes with a cross into the area.















Shot standing under sticks at ground level. Harold Preciado (Santos Laguna) right footed shot from outside the box.

















First part begins.















Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump onto the field to start the warm-up exercises



