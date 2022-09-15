America, from the end of the dream to the euphoria before the Clásico against Chivas

América was heading to the Clásico with a defeat, but they got a very strong draw against Santos in the Azteca Stadium

America he knew how to get up like the great ones before Saints and now point to National Classicwhere you want the Chivas be the one who pays for the almost bitter drink that they spent this Wednesday at the Azteca Stadium.

Although the Eagles cut a streak of nine straight wins, a record for the institution, with the draw against the Guerreros, the way in which they rose from a 1-3 deficit made it clear that Fernando Ortiz’s team has what it takes to keep this Saturday’s game against the rojiblancos.

While America rescued a point, which many knew of victory, and continued at the top of the general table, the Chivas they did not have a good time at home, Akron Stadium, against the Tigers, who thrashed them before the most rivalry game in the tournament.

The azulcremas already saw the end of the dream, their feat of being undefeated and reaching 10 games in a row with victory seemed distant, and although Fernando Ortiz’s team did not win, they reached euphoria with a header from Federico Viñas at minute 96 with 15 seconds.

Federico Viñas rescued América from what seemed like a certain defeat against Santos at home imago7

When the panorama was more complex and adversity stronger, America He showed his resilience and overcame a score that seemed difficult to equalize.

Leo Suárez, a former azulcrema, and Harold Preciado made the home team beg for a miracle, one last flight tonight, which they found with Henry Martín, an own goal by Hugo Rodríguez and a header by Viñas.

America point to Chivas and the Azteca Stadium will witness the desire that both teams have to leave with the three points, despite their mid-week duels. Both teams are among the most successful in the tournament and the National Classic It is the perfect opportunity for them to show what they are made of.

Euphoria reigned in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula. Not even the saves by Carlos Acevedo, goalkeeper from Santo Domingo, diminished the desire to go to the front on the part of the azulcremas, who did not give up.

In just under 10 minutes, America went from a frustrated dream to jubilation and joy, the same that emboldens them and causes them to spread their wings for Saturday, when they will experience another edition of the National Classic in view of Chivas.