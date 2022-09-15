All Elite Wrestling would have lifted several preliminary suspensions

backstage of All Elite Wrestling He gave what to talk about after the pay-per-view All Out. After a series of statements to the press, CM Punk was negatively approved by executive vice presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, ending in a possible physical altercation where Punk’s trainer Ace Stell was also involved.

A few days after the altercation, the news portals reported the suspension of multiple people involved in this physical altercation. In addition to those mentioned above, punishments were also applied to Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. Nevertheless, several of these names returned to their regular activities with All Elite Wrestling in the last few hours.

While it is true that the details of these suspensions are vague, Fightful Select He explained that not all of them received the same punishment. The news portal received comments from backstage stating that several names they were only punished as a preventive measure until further knowledge of the events after All Out was defined. The direct protagonists of the conflict continue to be suspended indefinitely. The case of CM Punk and Ace Steel is vague, especially with the former experiencing an injury as a result of his fight against Jon Moxley in Chicago.

Pat Buck returned to his backstage duties last Wednesday for the All Elite Wrestling show in Albany. On the other hand, Christopher Daniels and Michael Nakazawa accompanied the company on its trip to Japan for the promotion of AEW Fight Forever, where they will provide several exhibition matches within the framework of the Tokyo Game Show convention.

