A Versailles on steroids: the enormous mansion in California of 145,000 square meters, 280 million and its own Instagram account | ICON Design

Instagram accounts dedicated to narrating stone by stone the renovation of a home are a phenomenon on the rise. Anyone can follow the extension of a house in the Cotswolds, see how the chief interior designer of soho-house or how a seventies hotel in the center of San Juan de Puerto Rico comes to life and say from the sofa if the chosen tiles are a hit or a scare. But the Chateau Falconview account is something else. There, the fashion designer Philipp Plein explains how his magnum opus evolves, the great project of his life, the Bel Air mansion that he is building on land that belonged to Howard Hughes, which he bought in 2014 and which has been decade renewing. The land, of about 14.5 hectares (145,000 square meters), cost him 280 million euros and who knows what will have been spent when the house is finished, which will have a total of 3,700 habitable square meters.

If the guest house, now completed, is like a Petit Trianon – Marie Antoinette’s flirtatious retreat – perched on the hills, the main one, situated at the top, is a palatial delusion: neoclassical columns (Donald Trump and lovers of martial order), Versailles moldings, hand-painted wallpaper with handwritten Mozart opera lyrics, a gold-plated video game room, a main staircase inspired by Beauty and the Beastmany chandeliers and a bathtub imported from Portugal shaped like a fractal diamond that the website Highsnobiety described “as if a Tesla Cybertruck had fucked a spa”.

Though you already have the giant custom-made Italian windows installed in the main dining room (which has thirty-foot-high Gothic cathedral ceilings); placed a sculpture of a kind of Mazinger Zeta in the lobby and installed the giant chess on the terrace of the guest house (the pieces, the size of an urban bobbin, are made of marble and have LEDs in case the guests get upset). for playing a giant game of chess at midnight), Plein still has a few months of work left. For now, he has already taken advantage of it, and not only because he took advantage of some neon lights on the roof to declare his love for his girlfriend, Lucia Bartoli, and the mother of his baby, named Rocket Halo Ocean. Also because that house helps Plein to pay himself the most expensive ad in the world.

In his interviews, Plein likes to underline his excessive character and at the same time sell himself as outsider of fashion The guy from Munich who made it big by making leather jackets with Swarovski crystals and now has 250 stores worldwide. In April 2020, that is, in the first month of the pandemic, when the world was withdrawing and it was almost mandatory to start every email and every article not related to the coronavirus with an apology (“sorry for coming here to talk about fashion /interior design/anything else”), he launched his first men’s perfume, whose bottle is shaped like a card black and it smells, he said, of “desire, money, energy and muscles.” In other words, “the incarnation of the Philipp Plein man”, as he told fashion man. To sell the idea of ​​an ostentatious brand, based on a baroque version of the classics of urban fashion, nothing better than a house that includes giant marble sculptures in the style michelangelo revival to which tattoos have been applied. The character and the brand are so interrelated that the entrepreneur usually post about the progress of the house in the official account of Philipp Plein. He has already held a show for his Billionaire brand there and shot a Philipp Plein campaign with Megan Fox and Steven Klein in the guest house.

In the first posts he made announcing his project, Plein took pains to underscore the history of the house, especially the connection to Howard Hughes, the millionaire hustler Scorsese portrayed in The Aviator. Producer, engineer, pilot and founder of the RKO film studio, Hughes was an almost mythological name in classic Hollywood well into the 1970s (he produced trapped by his past), and only with the women with whom he had affairs, eight or nine film library cycles could already be programmed: he is attributed affair with Bette Davis, Yvonne De Carlo, Ava Gardner, Ginger Rogers, Hedy Lamarr, Janet Leigh, Joan Crawford, Gene Tierney, Joan Fontaine, Katharine Hepburn, Olivia de Havilland, Jean Harlow, Jane Russell and more.

However, Hughes did not live in that enclave of Bel Air, he only owned the land.

Still, the Chateau Falconview (chateau hawk view) is clearly part of a tradition, that of the Californian delirium: the absolutely excessive and out of all logic houses that characters like William Randolph Hearst or Michael Jackson were made to measure for. The newspaper tycoon built his Hearst Castle an hour from San Francisco, which can now be visited as a tourist attraction. Four buildings make up the Hearst complex, which has 177 rooms, none as spectacular as the so-called Neptune’s Pool. The castle once had its own zoo of exotic animals, just as the King of Pop’s famous Neverland Ranch had an amusement park.

On the Instagram account, the comments are usually enthusiastic. If Plein hangs a render of the future interiors of the main house with the text “working with my Italian architects”, the followers of Chateau Falconview respond with many emojis of fires and heart eyes and comments such as “I wish I lived in Los Angeles and be the person who makes the move.” A fan asked if there would be a pool (what a question) and Plein answered, using only capital letters, that there will be a private beach club called The Swan. Sorry, THE SWAN.

In the press, however, the excesses are reported and the taste of the house is questioned. High Snobiety Title Philipp Plein’s $200 Million Mansion Is Even Tackier Than Drake’s. And various magazines and blogs have gloated over the details. It is a common practice when details of the houses of celebrities are revealed and it has all the logic of the schadenfreude: Since we can’t afford them, let’s at least have fun criticizing how ugly they are. The architect Jaume Prat recently spoke about this in a text titled Architect influencers. “Helen Lindes and Rudy Fernández, Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio, Ibai Llanos lack that social extraction [de la de Ludwig Wittgenstein y otros clientes tradicionales de la arquitectura que se estudia en las escuelas]. They also lack your aesthetic tastes. This, and nothing else is what they are reproached for: they have not sucked, they have not internalized, they have not communed with the tastes imposed by the privilege they have achieved. They have not been forgiven. Nor are they forgiven for the fact that many of these privileges have been obtained by pure and simple barter. The text also talks about how the famous people who make these houses make the architect who signs the work invisible and consider themselves authors.

Taste considerations aside, what Plein, like many other Californian millionaires, is likely to face is draft shaming, to have their colors removed for skipping the regulations regarding irrigation water in a state that is experiencing a historic drought. It’s already happened to Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Kourtney Kardashian and other celebrities whose water use far exceeds the allowed amount. And those 14.5 hectares of vegetation do not water themselves.