3 ways to use gelatin to produce collagen and prevent aging

The collagen is one of the best anti-aging active ingredients, as it is ideal for removing wrinkles and expression lines. Nevertheless, after the age of 30, collagen production decreases radically, causing signs of age. That is why here we will tell you how to get collagen naturally with gelatin to prevent aging and show off porcelain skin.

Gelatin is one of the natural ingredients that will help you look radiantHowever, it is important that before applying any product to your face see a dermatologist or take an allergy test to verify that these treatments are ideal for your skin type.

What is gelatin used for?

The gelatin is one of the main components of jellies and contains collagenso its consumption or topical application can help you prevent aging, both in terms of skin and bones and joints. Among the benefits that you could see when consuming gelatin as collagen is: eliminate wrinkles, hide expression lines, give a more luminous and hydrated appearance to the skin, decrease dark circles and eye bagsamong others.

How to produce collagen with gelatin and milk?

To obtain collagen naturally you can make a jelly and milk mask to show off porcelain skin. You just have to mix a tablespoon of plain gelatin with a tablespoon of milk and heat in the microwave to dissolve perfectly. When the mixture is slightly warm, apply to the face and leave for 20 minutes and remove with plenty of cold water.

How to produce collagen with gelatin and egg?

The egg is not only ideal for producing collagen, but also contains hyaluronic acid, an excellent moisturizer for the face. Mix two tablespoons of gelatin with one egg white and stir until you get a homogeneous mixture without lumps. Aapply on the face with a brush and leave for 30 minutes. Finally, remove with water and apply your favorite moisturizer.

How to get collagen with gelatin and vitamin C?

Vitamin C is the best vitamin to produce collagenso this facial treatment is ideal to prevent aging. You can get vitamin C with an orange jelly face mask. In a container add a tablespoon of gelatin and a glass of orange juice; mix perfectly. Apply on the face and let it act for 30 minutes. Remove with plenty of warm water and apply your sunscreen.

So if you want produce collagen to have porcelain skin and prevent agingyou can choose to do these jelly face masks that will help you look spectacular.