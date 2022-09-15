3 emerald green acrylic nails that are perfect for national holidays

Dear readers, at Panorama we know that national holidays are just around the corner and if on this occasion you wish to have perfect acrylic nailswe present some emerald green color ideas that will help you with that mission. You will be surprised how good you will look with these ideas!

if this Independence Day you want to wear a very festive nail art that all September looks good, these proposals are perfect for you, because they will give you a classy vibe perfect to combine with your executive looks.

french manicure

If you want to bet on a classic design that looks good in all its versions, this idea will steal your heart, so don’t hesitate to try it with delicate golden sparkles.

French manicure. Photo: yourclassylook.com

Acrylic nails with glitters

If you like the ‘bling-bling’ it’s time to try the rhinestones in your manicure, our recommendation is that fusions of different sizes and figures.

Acrylic nails with glitters. Photo:m.ok.ru

emerald green enamel

Our favorite idea is that there is no more elegant proposal for this season than this emerald green nail polish. Do not hesitate to try it!

Emerald green enamel. Photo:pradaandpearls.com

You, would you try these emerald green acrylic nails What are perfect for national holidays?