WWE reveals the first promotional poster for Royal Rumble 2023

WWE continues to prepare the plan for next year 2023 and its path to WrestleMania 39. The company has published in the last hours the first promotional image of Royal Rumblefeaturing several of the superstars that could appear on that show.

fits highlight the presence of Brock Lesnarwho is also the main image of the Premium Live Events Day 1, a show that will take place on January 1, 2023. In addition to Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Asuka, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Matt Riddle, Edge, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Austin Theory, Shayna Baszler and the Uso brothers appear on the picture.

WWE has not yet confirmed any fight for this show, although it is known that the two royal battles will be heldpresumably of 30 men and 30 women who will face each other to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the venue, or broadcast through Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally. More matches and segments are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up to the show.

