WWE Raw Superstar officially goes to the face side

WWE is still in the process of transition, with Triple H in charge of the creative part as Content Director of the company. Since his appointment as new creative chief, Levesque has promoted a series of changes focused on reinforcing the roster and offering a fresher product, which has been reflected in a good reception by fans and a rebound in his audience data. .

Among the measures taken by Triple H we have the return of several former superstars of the company, such as Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, dakota kai either Braun Strowman. To this we must add that some fighters, such as austin theory either matt riddlehave reverted to their old names, while others saw a change of direction in their characters, such as Kevin Owenswho seemed to have recovered his old NXT character, whom we also saw in his beginnings on the main roster.

In recent years, the Canadian had shown a friendlier, and even comical, attitude, far removed from his first steps in WWE, where he was presented as a heels destructive and unscrupulous. Nevertheless, with the arrival of Triple H, we could glimpse the ‘old’ Owenswho seemed to show his cover letter with a powerbomb Ezekiel on the ring apron.

However, over the weeks, and despite continuing to maintain a rude and direct attitude, the fighter has been facing and facing different heels from the roster, such as Alpha Academy, The Usos or Austin Theory. The reason, as revealed by PW Insider, is found in his official passage to the side face from the WWE roster.

In this sense, the medium reveals that, Until this week, the fighter continued to appear as heels in the company’s internal lists. It will be necessary to see if his new attitude can fit in the side face and what reception it will have from the public, who would be delighted to have back that fighter who impacted them with his great debut on the main roster.

