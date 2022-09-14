WWE hints at a new makeover for NXT

A few hours ago a new episode of NXT 2.0 from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This week’s show marked the first anniversary of “Era 2.0,” with moments like an interview with top champ Bron Breakker, Quincy Elliot’s debut and Solo Sikoa’s victory for the North American title.

At the end of the show, the broadcast featured a statement starring Shawn Michaels. The Hall of Fame member and manager of the Performance Center stated that the development brand is constantly evolving, and his goal will always be to present a glimpse into the future of WWE.

The last seconds of the program featured a transition from the original NXT 2.0 logo. The new image from the development show features gold borders and a dark background, which reminded many fans of the stage.”Black and Gold” of the program. The logo left aside the colored spots, being completely white. Finally, the subtitle “2.0” is no longer presentsignaling the end of a stage that began on September 14, 2021.

At the moment it is unknown when these aesthetic changes of the show will become effective. It is possible that WWE will provide more details related to the “new stage” of the development brand in the coming weeks. Some clues could come to light tomorrow during the recording session of next week’s episode.

