with 8GB of RAM, 120Hz AMOLED screen and S-Pen included

Earlier we talked about the Samsung Smart M8 monitor whose best feature is that it combines the benefits of a PC monitor with the versatility of Smart TVs, since you can use it to view multimedia content directly by connecting it to the Internet.

Now we bring you the Samsung Tab S8its most recent line of premium tablets that right now have more than 7,000 pesos discount on Amazon Mexico, leaving the price of the 8GB/128Gb version at 11,699 pesos and the 8GB/256GB version at 13,299 pesos.

What’s NEW from SAMSUNG: Z FOLD4, Z FLIP4, Headphones and Watches in FOUR MINUTES

These products are sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, have free shipping for all users and if you have an Amazon Prime subscription you can enjoy next day deliveries, depending on your city. You can also choose to pay over 12 months without interest and add damage coverage for up to three years if you wish.

These tablets have a 11-inch LTPS TFT screen with WQXGA resolution, 2560 x 1600 pixels and trefresh rate up to 120 Hz, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and with android 12 as operating system. You can also choose between two different configuration versions: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base version, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the best version.

Count on dual cameras with a 13 megapixel main sensor and a 6 megapixel ultra wide angle, as well as a c12 megapixel front camera for selfie. They are accompanied by a 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charge and incorporates a side fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, four AKG stereo speakers, and compatibility with Dolby Atmos sound. Also include an S-Pen to improve the productivity experience.

The Samsung Tab S8 was launched in March this year at an original price of 17,999 pesos in its 8/128GB version and 19,999 pesos the 8/256GB version. It is a great opportunity to get one of the best tablets on the market at a reduced price and that you can find available in Pink Gold.





In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are discounted in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without notice.

Some of the links in this post may belong to an affiliate program. None of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the editorial team.