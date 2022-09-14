Will Smith visited the most biodiverse jungle in Ecuador: the Yasuní

Will Smith visited the Waoroni people and shared with the community of Bameno in the Yasuní National Reserve, Ecuador. Photo: Waorani Wareka Expeditions

American actor Will Smith toured the Yasuni National Park during his trip to Ecuador to record together with National Geographic the documentary called ‘Welcome to Earth’, which will be broadcast on Disney Plus. This was indicated by local media on September 13, 2022.

Will Smith, recognized for acting in films like ‘I’m legend‘ Y ‘Looking for happiness‘, visited one of the communities that lives in this protected area: the Waorani community.

According to Vistazo magazine, the actor was four days in Yasuní living with the Bameno community, who will also be part of the production with National Geographic.

According to the images published by the instagram account of Waorani Expeditions in collaboration with Vistazo magazine, Smith shared “fun moments” with the community, while trying to communicate and hugged the members of the Waorani peoplein Yasuni.

This is the second time that Will Smith is known to visit places in Ecuador. The first time was when she went to Alausí, one of the first places chosen by the producers to film the documentary in Ecuador.