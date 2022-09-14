Why ‘Paper Girls’ Has Been Canceled Before Season 2

Spoilers for ‘Paper Girls’ below

In theory, ‘Paper Girls’ had the potential to be to Amazon Prime Video what ‘Stranger Things’ is to Netflix: A dark, slightly retro, sci-fi drama with a teen angle with a fanbase already garnered from the original comics by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang.

The series contained a story coming-of-age nuanced, an LGBTQ+ love story audiences could get behind, and a plot of absolutely wild twists as our group of ’80s teens suddenly find themselves in the distant world of pre-pandemic 2019. Remember? Good times. However, despite the promise that something new and exciting could start on the platform, it seems that was not enough and, in September 2022, it was announced via Deadline that the series was being canceled before production began on the second season.

Now, hope is not entirely lost: the series may find a new life. Here we take a look at why production was canceled and how it could potentially be resurrected for a second season.

‘Paper Girls’ Season 2: What Happened?

For a series that had such excellent reviews, It was a low blow to fans of the genre that ‘Paper Girls’ was canceled because, by rights, it should have been a hit.. For whatever reason, though, viewers just weren’t buying what the series was selling in some of the stronger territories it needed to succeed in to stay afloat.

Where did it go well? According to FlixPatrol statistics, remained in the Top 10 of the most watched series on Prime Video in Spain for 32 daysItaly for 31 days and France for 30. But those are the only three countries where it crossed the threshold for the month.

‘Paper Girls’ was probably hampered in part by the release of ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 volume 2 on July 1, four weeks before ‘Paper Girls’, though it would have been a hassle anyway. At best, fans of the Netflix series might have wanted something to fill the void left by Hawkins.so ‘Paper Girls’ couldn’t have come at a more opportune time to step in and take over that public void.

It seems to have worked the other way around, though: People were analyzing the series so much, mourning certain deaths (and theorizing about whether or not it would be kept), and so obsessed with Vecna ​​on TikTok (we’re not judging anyone here) that they didn’t have time. to dive into a new series. As Amazon Prime Video viewers settled into their most action-focused series ‘The Final List’ with Chris Pratt, it appears that ‘Paper Girls’ disappeared from the spotlight of users, moving down before finally dropping out of their most viewed lists altogether..

This resulted in ‘Paper Girls’ not even making it into the Nielsen ratings and only remaining in the UK Top 10 for one day. It did not enter the US charts at all. Seeing as streaming is so reliant on viewing time and that determines its future, it seems that his destiny had been sentenced after the first month.

How could ‘Paper Girls’ come back?

Despite the fact that they were waiting for that important renewal, the ‘Paper Girls’ team was planning the second season, as they told in an interview with Digital Spy. “This story is essentially about four girls who don’t know each other. They meet and become friends or enemies, or friend enemies, over the course of these eight episodes”, explained showrunner Chris C Rogers to San Diego Comic Con. “So in many ways the worst that could happen at that point is that they would have to split up.”

He continued: “We also wanted this to go from less to more in the sense that at the end of this series, there’s a fucking dinosaur, you know what I mean? We’re going to the cathedral, we’re leaving these terrestrial environments and pointing out that the series will open up and have a wider scope and show“.

While it’s a bummer that ‘Paper Girls’ has been cancelled, a report from Deadline suggests they’re trying to revive it by taking the series to a new home. Unfortunately, unlike our girls, we don’t have the time travel ability to tell you if this will work. But we will keep you informed either way. Until then, we sadly have to assume that the series will forever be stuck in the past.

