When Godard filmed the revolution within the revolution

In 1968, while university students were looking for utopia under the cobblestones, Jean-Luc Godard He mixed with them to film the student and union protests. The Franco-Swiss director, who died this Tuesday at the age of 91, had already revolutionized cinema by riding the new wave of new wave (At the end of the escape, band to part, Pierrot le Fou, Alphaville…), but then he decided to film the revolution within the revolution.

If that way of making films had anticipated the freedom of both the camera and the individual, anchored to a bourgeois cinematography and the capitalist system, now Godard was stripping himself of even his name to give prominence to the uprising. Not without first releasing, a year before, a premonitory film, La Chinoise (1967), catalyst of the French May with its Maoist pups who sought to subvert the system by resorting, if necessary, to the use of weapons.

Chris Marker’s proposal was joined by Jean-Luc Godard, Jean-Denis Bonan, Gérard Fromanger, Jean-Pierre Gorin, Alain Resnais and Philippe Garrel. Interestingly, his son, the actor louis garreldecades later he would take to the streets of revolted Paris at the hands of Michael Pitt and Eva Green in dreamers (Bernardo Bertolucci, 2003); would ruminate on the disenchantment of the losers together with Clotilde Hesme in the usual lovers (Philippe Garrel, 2005); and would get into the skin of Godard himself in Bad mood (Michel Hazanavicius, 2017).

The director, Oscar winner The Artistdesacralizes it by outlining the caricature of a genius with bad tempers —hence the play on words in the title by the translators of Redeemablein French the fearsome—, although what is interesting here is that it places him in the midst of the revolt, with one eye on the actress Anne Wiazemsky and the other on the target. In some way, the filmmaker is shown filming what he will later capture in the Cinétracts (1968), a collective work of the aforementioned authors that could be translated as cinepamphlets.

Although they resorted to anonymity, in the same way that the artists of the Atelier Populaire did with their posters, Godard has been attributed the short documentaries 1, 4, 7, 9, 16, 18, 19 and 23, although he could have directed someone else among the 41 existing ones. Very brief pieces that show scenes of everyday life, when everyday life was extraordinary and day to day there were student riots and workers’ strikes.

Thus, the Franco-Swiss filmmaker shows gendarmes firing smoke canisters, kids holding their noses, tanks and barricades, raised fists… The immediate prevailed over fiction, although in reality they were an instrument of counterinformation that confronted, from a revolutionary and left-wing perspective, the official discourse of the Gaullist media. For this reason, in addition to showing the occupied factories and universities, the short films denounced the police repression and the controversial death of Gilles Tautin, a 17-year-old student who drowned in the Seine when he was fleeing from the riot police.

“The Cinétracts they are the equivalent of posters and graffiti. They are not aimed at the usual cinematographic circuit, but are projected in occupied factories, universities and action committees”, according to the art historian David Cortes. “Production made in the event itself, where it speaks for itself”. And not only by professionals, but also by the striking workers, who record their struggle from within. “There comes a time when the directors give them the right instruments and, in addition to recording, they edit and edit”.

Audiovisual propaganda without status permeated other militant film groups, such as Dziga Vertov (A film like the autres) or Medvedkin (lutte class). “It is not that the filmmakers put themselves at the service of the workers, but that they enter into a dialogue with them and question their own gaze,” he clarified to Público Cortés, curator of the cycle The rebellious image. Anonymous and collective cinema in May 68which was screened at the Reina Sofía Museum in 2018. This is how he explained the refusal to sign the shorts:

‘Denying authorship, a radical gesture’, by David Cortés “The collective and anonymous dimension was basic because, when the insurrection breaks out, the filmmakers gather around the General States of Cinema to rethink the conditions of film production from a revolutionary orientation and alien to the industry. They oppose the pyramid hierarchical, so the absence of signatures questions the usual mechanisms and the traditional division. Denying authorship is a very radical gesture because it denies the history of official cinema, to the point that today they are not part of the canonical history, since they do not fit its parameters. Faced with the excess of subsequent interpretations, it is a material in which May 68 speaks for itself and breaks the interpretive layers that have been accumulated over time”.

Camera on his shoulder, Godard reneged on his gentrified cinema —prior to La Chinoise, because he, like the protagonists of the film, would also convert to Maoism—and shaped the atmosphere of the revolution both in the streets and in the assemblies. A contradictory being —as reflected Bad mood—, grandson of a Swiss banker and deserter of his lineage. “I was a bourgeois filmmakerand then a progressive filmmaker, and then I was no longer a filmmaker, but simply a film worker,” he declared in his day.

“I ran away from a bourgeois family to get into the show business. And then I discovered that the show business it was a bourgeois family even bigger than mine. It has been more difficult trying to escape my family from the show business that of my parents”, confessed Godard, who has nevertheless gone down in history for his masterpieces of new wave and for other titles from his golden age, prior to May 68What Live your life, contempt either Male Female.

The Cinétracts they were, shall we say, harder. Based on a simple technique and the use of photographs, some short films were directed by amateur filmmakers. “They are militant documentaries, but they are not educational either, because some reach an amazing degree of experimentation and avant-garde,” Cortés makes clear. His analysis also encompasses the productions of the Medvedkin groups and Dziga Vertov, who signed alongside Godard A film like the autreswith archive images recorded by the Film Research Workshop (ARC).

“The idea of cinetracts It is Chris Marker“, recognized the filmmaker in an interview granted to Socialist Tribune at the beginning of 1969. “These short films are an easy and cheap way for union sections or action committees to make political cinema, since the reel costs 50 francs. Their interest lies more in their realization than in their diffusion. They have the specific benefit that they encourage working together and discussion. And that moves things forward. They can be shown in apartments or at assemblies. We can swap them with other upcoming action committee films.”

Militant shorts made it possible to rethink cinema, according to Godard, at a very simple and concrete level. “Its realization can help professionals who make films understand that they have to work with people who are not dedicated to it and, since the execution is so simple, people will understand that the problems of cinema are really simple, and that they complicate only because the political situation complicates them. Films must be made around a political idea”, concluded the director. “I think we have to make movies together with those who see them.”

By the way, the photographer and filmmaker William Kleinwho died last Saturday, participated in the collective work away from vietnam (1967), where each installment was not attributed to its respective author, among whom Godard appeared again. The artist who portrayed the street people of New York would sign the faithful document on the French May Big afternoons, little mornings (1968), encouraged by the General States of Cinema, which had been born at the proposal of Cahiers du Cinema with the aim of challenging the film industry.