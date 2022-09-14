WhatsApp already allows you to hide that you are “Online”: this is how you can do it

Finally, one of the most anticipated novelties of WhatsApp has arrived: the rest of the users will no longer know if you are “Online”

Some lucky WhatsApp users can already turn off your online status so that other people do not know when they are “Online”. The feature has started rolling out with the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, but for now, only a few lucky users have been able to activate the option on their devices.

For some time now, there have been methods to hide that you are “online” or “writing on WhatsApp”, but the company behind the application was still reluctant to add this feature natively. Now the wait is finally over.

So you can hide that you are “Online” in WhatsApp

As confirmed from the portal WABetaInfothe option of hide whatsapp connection status has arrived with version 2.22.20.9 of WhatsApp Beta. However, some users of the application have reported seeing this same option in the version 2.22.20.7. It seems that the deployment is taking place gradually.

Once available, the function will give two options: allow everyone see if you are “Online”or limit access to this information to your contacts, manually chosen contacts, or no one.

The option can be changed within the privacy menu, in the “Account” section of WhatsApp settings. Once there, you will have to touch “Time of last time” and choose the desired option.

This is one of the most anticipated novelties by users in the field of privacy, because it will finally be possible prevent other people from knowing when we have accessed the applicationand if we are “connected” at a specific time.

In the coming days, the option to hide the connection status will be available to all users of the messaging app. If you don’t want to wait any longer than necessary, we recommend downloading the latest version of WhatsApp on your mobile and keeping the app always updated.