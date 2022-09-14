Vigón’s viral touching of Piojo Alvarado that was not seen

Midtime Editorial

Mexico / 09.13.2022 23:46:34





The match between Chivas and Tigres, which ended in a 4-1 thrashing in favor of the felineshad it all, including a funny moment starring John Paul Vigon Y Robert Alvarado while taking a corner kick.

While waiting for the execution of the corner kick, the Louse Alvarado approached the first post, where vigonauthor of two goals for tigersreceived it with a touch ‘to the soft zone’, which made the player of the Guadalajara.

The moment was not highlighted by the broadcast, remaining only in the anecdote of a clash that had the Argentine goalkeeper as the main figure Nahuel Guzmanwho showed off with multiple saves.

He also highlighted his own vigonwho took advantage of two errors of the Guadalajara to score a double that put everything in favor for tigers; later Samir Caetano Y Florian Thauvin they sentenced the duel; Angel Zaldivar he made up the win with a good goal.

Thus tigers returns to fourth position, which gives the last direct ticket to the leaguealthough with his 27 points he can be surpassed by Santos Laguna if they beat the America Wednesday on the court Aztec stadium.

For your part Chivas remains with 22 units, with almost no chance of finishing in the top four when he has two games left, the National Classic in view of America and the closing of the Regular Phase against Blue Cross.

​​​