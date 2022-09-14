TUDUM is back! Netflix Confirms Date And Time For Free Streaming Of Global Event – CINEMABLEND

After a successful first edition of TUDUM, the virtual event where Netflix reveals all kinds of previews, interviews, exclusives and first images of its next projects, will be back, but when and at what time can you see it?

Last year TUDUM was seen by more than 25 million people in 184 countries, figures that confirm one thing: Netflix’s virtual event was a complete success and is now ready to return with its second edition in which we will have new details, some advances and exclusive interviews of the next productions that promise hours of marathon at home as 1899, stranger things, The Crown either the squid game.

On this occasion the event will be held next Saturday September 24 with five global events spread over 24 hours and aims to reveal new details of more than 120 series, movies, specials and even video games. The broadcast will be available in 29 languages.



Netflix



And to get a better look at the TUDUM we will have this year, Netflix shared the first trailer where celebrities such as Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, Jason Momoa, Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot and even Mexican actress Maite Perroni appeared.all of them making it clear that the streaming platform is ready for a massive wave of announcements that no fan can miss.

To the rhythm of the classic rhythm of ¡tuduum! (the name of the event imitates the sound that the Netflix platform emits before the start of each movie or series), the times to enjoy this event that promises to show progress and new images of The Witcher, Enola Holmes 2, the old guard 2, Alice in Borderland, Lupine Y heart stopper; which will be made up as follows.

11:00 a.m. KST (9:00 p.m. CT on September 23), the event will kick off with a show for South Korea.

11:00 a.m. IST (12:30 a.m. Central Time on September 24), viewers will be able to find out about the productions that will soon arrive in India.

12 p.m. Central time, TUDUM will have a program divided into two parts: the first in the United States and Europe and the second at 1:30 pm Central Time in Latin America .

1:00 p.m. JST on September 25 (11:00 p.m. Central Time on September 24), special guests from Japan will be in charge of closing the world broadcast.





don’t forget that TUDUM is a completely free virtual event that you can follow from anywhere in the world through Netflix channels on YouTubeYou can also visit the official site for more details.