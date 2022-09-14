Tom Holland: Because he wasn’t with Zendaya at the Emmys

His absence was noticeable. Even more so because, in the thank-you speech for the second consecutive Emmy, she didn’t mention him in the slightest. And the question that she snaked in the room as among those who were watching the event was: where is it Tom Holland? Yes, because while the girlfriend Zendaya he would go up on stage to collect his prize and turn heads at the after party, he was thousands of miles away.

The Euphoria star was all alone on the flight to Los Angeles from New York. Where boyfriend Tom Holland stayed. As busy as ever filming his first Apple TV series, The Crowded Room. Anthological fiction whose first season revolves around the case of Billy Milligan, the first man in the United States to be acquitted of mental illness.

That’s where the protagonist of Spider-Man in the minutes when Zendaya became the youngest actress and the first African American to win the TV Oscar for two consecutive years. Tom was on the set, with 70s clothes and hairstyle that – let’s face it – just don’t suit him.

Zendaya, the star of the after-ceremony party

And while he was at work, Zendaya was the star of the post-Emmy HBO party. According to what he says PageSix, it was impossible to take your eyes off the 26-year-old actress. Beautiful and likeable, she has dominated the other cable network stars. “At a certain point, Larry David, Jeremy Strong and Zendaya were all sitting next to each other. And all Jeremy and Larry could do was keep secretly watching how beautiful Zendaya was, despite their wives sitting next to them, ”writes the site.

Zendaya’s first message was for boyfriend Tom Holland

As we said, Zendaya didn’t mention her boyfriend in her thank you speech. But she confessed to AND! News that Tom Holland was the first person he texted once he got off the stage. “Well, I didn’t have to text my mom because she was already there. She is here with me tonight, which is very special, ”the actress said. Before getting embarrassed and reveal, in a faint voice who was the first person to whom she wrote: “I sent a message to my boyfriend.”

Zendaya and the public fascination with her love life

It bothers the couple very much when they ask questions about them. With the protagonist of Dune (currently she is employed on the set of Dune II, also with Timothée Chalamet) she said to find the fascination of the public for her relationship with Tom Holland “quite a strange thing, absurd, disorienting and invasive . We think the same way: when you really love and care about someone, you want some moments or some thoughts to be yours alone. I think loving someone is a sacred thing, a special thing. Something that must be lived, crossed, experienced and enjoyed only between the two people who love each other ».

Tom Holland’s reaction to the photos of the stolen kiss

On the same wavelength also the hero of Uncharted. “One of the downsides of being famous is that privacy is no longer under our control. And a moment that you think is exclusively between two people who love each other very much becomes a moment shared with the whole world, ”said Tom Holland. Referring to the photos of the kiss in the car that had revealed his love affair with Zendaya to the world.

“I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my private life private. Because I still share a large part of my life with the world. We felt our privacy was robbed ».

