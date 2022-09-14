Tom Hanks defends Marvel movies, what is your opinion?

Tom Hanks talked about Marvel and his movies. the actor of Saving Private Ryan He assured that he is impressed by all the work that is done to produce the many adventures of the study chaired by Kevin Feige. Also, he said if he would star in one of these tapes.

During a participation in the podcast Happy Sad ConfusedHanks mentioned that he has not closely followed all the films that make up the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe, but of those he has seen, he said that they have very good performances. These were his words:

“Look, I haven’t seen them all. I recognize it. But the ones I’ve seen, I’ve never finished one without thinking, ‘There’s a couple of great performances in there, man. Those people really gave it their all, and I don’t know how they do it.’”

This is Tom Hanks of Marvel’s opinion.

Also, minutes before, when asked if they had already called him from the studio to offer him a role in an upcoming production, the actor, who was promoting his role as Geppetto in the new version of Pinocchiomentioned that he has not received any offer, despite the fact that for him they are very valuable tapes:

“Nope. Not that I know of, but [esas películas] they are like the currency of the kingdom. Caramba!”.

You might also be interested in: How far did the talks go for Forrest Gump 2? Tom Hanks replies

At another point in the conversation, the Oscar winner compared superhero movies to westerns, in the sense that, at different times in the film industry, both subgenres have dominated the box office. According to his comments, he would not waste the opportunity to appear in such an important project. He said the following:

“It can be said that the John Ford universe of the westerns It’s not that different, maybe, from the Marvel universe of movies. if it’s a fabulous western by John Ford, Would You? You could do it”.

While a Tom Hanks collaboration with Marvel is confirmed one day, we can see it in Pinocchioby Robert Zemeckis. By clicking on this link you can find out everything about the film.