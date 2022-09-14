Today’s matches: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, live the Champions League match | live results

Live match: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig | Min 90+1 | GOOOOOOOOL OF REAL MADRID, GREAT GOAL OF ASENSIO!! The Spanish put the second with a left foot from the crescent. Rehearsed play in fixed tactics, Kroos charges towards the edge of the area instead of looking for the center and Asensio sends her to save first.

Real Madrid 1-0 RB Leipzig | Min 90 | There is a yellow for Xaver Schlager, for a foul on Mendy. Four minutes have been added.

Real Madrid 1-0 RB Leipzig | Min 85 | There were also two modifications of the visit. Werner and Forsberg left, André Silva and Yussuf Poulsen entered.

Real Madrid 1-0 RB Leipzig | Min 85 | Double fit by Carlo Ancelotti. It’s all for Rodrygo and for Vinicius, those who enter are Dani Ceballos and Mariano Díaz.

Real Madrid 1-0 RB Leipzig | Min 83 | One more yellow, the first for the locals. Dani Carvajal receives the preventive.

Real Madrid 1-0 RB Leipzig | Min 82 | We have a new warning, it’s for Nkunku for a foul on Rodrygo.

Real Madrid 1-0 RB Leipzig | Min 81 | There are two movements of Madrid. Modric and Alaba leave, Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy enter.

Real Madrid 1-0 RB Leipzig | Min 79 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL MADRID, GOOOOOOOL OF FEDE VALVERDE!! Individual Vinicius from the left, diagonal for Rodrygo who lets it pass when Valverde arrives. The Uruguayan cuts Diallo and sends her left-footed to the far post. MADRID WINS IT!

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 74 | There are two changes of the visit. It’s all for Haidara and for Simakan, Benjamin Henrichs and Kevin Kampl enter.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 73 | David Alaba’s service to the second post, Rüdiger heads from one side.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 73 | We have the first cautioned, it is Haidara from Leipzig for a slap on Vinicius.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 72 | SAVE GULACSI! Good merengue combination, from Valverde to Rodrygo, who returns the Uruguayan. The control is long but it enables Vinicius, who first tries to define. The goalkeeper avoids the fall of his bow.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 64 | There is modification. Camavinga leaves, the one who enters is Marco Asensio. Just under half an hour of play for the Spanish.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 62 | Rodrygo is in charge of executing the free kick. The collection goes over the goal, there is no danger or movement in the goals in this second half.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 60 | Baaaaaaan! Rodrygo with the individual at speed, escapes and is lowered by Simakan. Unbeatable opportunity for the merengue team.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 50 | Sorry Timo Werner! The German receives first from Nkunku, tries to define before Courtois’s bilge but the goalkeeper saves. He had already been flagged offside.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 46 | Actions resume at the Bernabéu, there are no changes. Move the meringue set.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 45 | The referee indicates that there is no more, there is no added time and we reach the end of the first part. The score remains tied without goals, Leipzig with the most dangerous opportunities.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min. 42 | Modric falls in the area! Fede Valverde hits a high serve into the area, the Croatian receives with his chest and falls after a contact from Schlager from behind. The referee says that there is no fault, the game continues.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 41 | Modric with the left foot that barely passes by one side of the vertical! The Croatian receives on the edge of the area, cuts with the right and hits from the left.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 40 | Set piece play. Luka Modric puts a cross into the area, Rodrygo gets up at the near post to head in from one side.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 38 | Rüdiger lets her go! Vinicius’s service from the left, center to the second post where the German central defender stands up. Despite gaining the position, his header is not good and he does not reach the goal.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 34 | NKUNKU LOSES IT! Timo Werner is being key to assist his teammates, now he gives up a diagonal that Nkunku does not close. Very close to the first of the game, the Germans have already had several dangers.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 30 | One more from Courtois, who responds to Werner’s shot. The German striker wins the individual against Nacho and then hits him weakly with his left foot down.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 28 | CLOSE TO LEIPZIG! From Werner to Nkunku, who goes to the split with Courtois. Tchouameni arrives sweeping to bother, the one who ends up winning is the Madrid goalkeeper.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 25 | The ones at home respond. Alaba receives from the left, lowers her chest and puts in a pass for Camavinga, who first sends her to the stands.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | min 21 | One more arrival of the German team. Werner gives up the diagonal for the arrival of Forsberg, who hits him first on the side. We continue without goals.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | min 15 | Individual play by Rodrygo in the right sector, he takes off Diallo with a cut to the left and hits a left-footed shot that goes to the side. First more or less dangerous notice of the premises.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 10 | Nkunku falls in the area! Leipzig approaches, Timo Werner puts a diagonal into the area, Nacho goes to the dispute and Nkunku ends up on the pitch. The referee lets the action run.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 5 | COURTOIS IN THE BACKGROUND! Error in Madrid’s exit, they lose the ball in midfield and Forsberg hits a deep pass to Christopher Nkunku, who shoots low. The Belgian goalkeeper sends to the corner.

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig | Min 1 | START THE GAME! The visiting team moves, today with its completely black uniform; Madrid appears with the traditional white.

1:57 p.m. | The 22 initial footballers are already trained in the tunnels. Peter Gulácsi and Nacho will be the captains, in charge of leading the departure of their squads. They jump and the UEFA Champions League anthem sounds!

1:50 p.m. | Everything is ready at the Bernabéu, where the Real Madrid anthem sounds before both teams leave the field of play.

1:40 p.m. | Thibaut Courtois is already warming up on the green canvas. The Belgian goalkeeper, 30 years old, left his goal at zero against Celtic; However, in LaLiga he has not been able to save zero in the five disputed dates.

1:30 p.m. | We are going to review how both squads arrive in their respective league. Madrid is the leader of LaLiga in Spain with a perfect pace: five wins in the same number of matches. They come from thrashing Javier Aguirre’s Mallorca 4-1.

In the other side Leipzig is tenth in the Bundesliga with eight units, after two wins, two draws and two losses. Over the weekend they thrashed Borussia Dortmund 3-0.

1:15 p.m. | Today’s will be first confrontation between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig in European competition. The last time the Whites met a German team for the first time was in 2016, losing 0-2 to Wolfsburg.

Where is the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig match played?

The match between Real Madrid and Leipzig will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. It has a capacity for 81 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1947.

Confirmed alignment of RB Leipzig

1:05 p.m. | Now let’s meet the XI of the away team, which will appear with: Peter Gulácsi, Willi Orban, Abdou Diallo, Mohamed Simakan, David Raum, Amadou Haidara, Xaver Schlager, Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner.

Confirmed line-up of Real Madrid

1:00 p.m. | WE HAVE CONFIRMED LINEUPS! Real Madrid will take the field with: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Nacho, Antonio Rüdiger, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

There are Champions League! Real Madrid receives RB Leipzig in activity of the matchday 2 of Group F. The merengue team will seek its second victory of the tournament, after debuting with a 0-3 victory over Celtic; the German team wants its first victory, since it fell in its presentation 1-4 against Shakhtar.

Leipzig has two wins and a draw against Spanish teams in European competition; Madrid have not lost in their last 11 games against German clubs in the Champions League and has scored at least two goals per match.

Let’s go with the preview!

How to watch the Real Madrid match against RB Leipzig live?

The match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig can be followed live on HBO Max. Also here at MARCA Claro we will have all the details in our traditional minute by minute.