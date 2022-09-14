Today’s Matches: Chivas vs Tigres: Summary, goals and best plays of the pending match of day 9 of the Apertura 2022

Final result: Chivas 1-4 Tigres | Opening Day 9 2022

Friends of MARCA Claro thank you very much for following the minute by minute of the pending match of day 9 of Apertura 2022, where Chivas loses at home against Tigres at the Akron Stadium.

90+4′ | Chivas 1-4 Tigers | The game ends at the Perla Tapata, the Tigres win an intense game away from home and get closer to the direct Liguilla.

89′ | Chivas 1-4 Tigers | GOOOOOL OF CHIVAS! Football does justice to the Rebao, who insisted a lot and finally scored. Ángel Zaldvar spoons the ball and scores a great goal.

86′ | Chivas 0-4 Tigers | GOOOOOOL OF TIGERS! Florian Thauvin defines and makes the fourth for the Tigers, the French defines very coldly inside the area to seal the win for his team.

78′ | Chivas 0-3 Tigers | Nahuel Guzmán puts on the hero’s cape and avoids the goal of honor for Chivas in a direct free kick, Roberto Alvarado put the ball in the corner and the Argentine flew to slap.

75′ | Chivas 0-3 Tigers | Final stretch of the game and the people from Monterrey close to adding three valuable points away from home. The last 15 minutes are played.

71′ | Chivas 0-3 Tigers | El Rebao is saved again, the ball goes over the line and goalkeeper Jimnez prevents the win from being more scandalous for the Monterrey team.

62′ | Chivas 0-3 Tigers | GOOOOOOL OF TIGERS! Samir Caetano takes advantage of a rebound and pushes the ball into the small area with great force, the Brazilian scores his first goal as a Tigers player.

61′ | Chivas 0-2 Tigers | Change of the Tigres, the author of the two goals of the game Juan Pablo Vign leaves, Rafael Carioca enters.

56′ | Chivas 0-2 Tigers | Chivas do not lower their arms and keep the ball in their possession.

49′ | Chivas 0-2 Tigers | El Rebao is saved, Raymundo Fulgencio crashes the ball into the crossbar and cannot kill the match, the Tigres player was alone inside the small area.

46′ | Chivas 0-2 Tigers | Actions are resumed in Guadalajara, an intense game so far.

Great entrance this Tuesday at the Akron Stadium

45+2′ | Chivas 0-2 Tigers | The whistle blows the end of the first half at Akron, we go to halftime with a partial advantage for the Tigers.

45′ | Chivas 0-2 Tigers | The commitment in the Perla Tapata is increased by one more minute.

41′ | Chivas 0-2 Tigers | El Rebao continues to insist and has already demanded Nahuel Guzmán on two more occasions, the goalkeeper has had a hectic night and so far he is the star of the match. Chivas needs a goal to get fully into the game.

33′ | Chivas 0-2 Tigers | Raymundo Fulgencio cuts off a promising advance and is the first booked in the match.

29′ | Chivas 0-2 Tigers | TIGERS GOOOOOL! A rebound falls to Juan Pablo Vign and the Mexican increases the advantage in Akron. Beltrn lets the ball drift inside the area and the midfielder takes advantage of the carelessness to score his brace.

27′ | Chivas 0-1 Tigers | The felines settle better on the pitch as a result of the goal that gave them the advantage on the scoreboard.

20′ | Chivas 0-1 Tigers | GOOOOOOOOOL OF TIGERS! The ball bounces to Miguel Jimnez after a shot by Juan Pablo Vign and the people from Monterrey hit first in the match, the midfielder is confident and from outside the area he provokes an error by the ‘rojiblanco’ goalkeeper.

18′ | Chivas 0-0 Tigers | Fernando Beltrn takes a shot that goes very close to the Monterrey goal, the Chivas are much more, but so far it has not been convincing.

09′ | Chivas 0-0 Tigers | The visitors continue to suffer thanks to the intensity of the rojiblanco team, which continues to demand Guzmán. El Rebao had very good minutes at the start of the match. Great vibe at the Akron!

05′ | Chivas 0-0 Tigers | El Rebao has already knocked on Nahuel Guzmán’s door, this thanks to a dangerous set piece shot by Alexis Vega, the Argentine goalkeeper shows good technique and is not complicated to deflect the ball to a corner kick.

01′ | Chivas 0-0 Tigers | The whistle whistles for the start of the pending match of matchday number 9 of Apertura 2022, the ball is already rolling on the pitch of the Akron Stadium.

The National Anthem of Mexico is heard prior to the commitment

EVERYTHING READY IN LA PEARL TAPATA!

Tigres is already warming up on the Akron field

Table of positions of the Opening 2022

The Sacred Flock is already in the Akron

Background and latest results of Chivas vs Tigres in Liga MX

The last time that Chivas and Tigres collided was on February 12 of this year, with a 1-3 victory from Monterrey on matchday 5 of Clausura 2022. Goals by Guido Pizarro, Andr-Pierre Gignac and Carlos Gonzlez; Roberto Alvarado scored for the home side.

Chivas 1-3 Tigers | Closure 2022

Tigers 2-1 Chivas | opening 2021

Chivas 0-0 Tigers | Closure 2021

Tigers 1-3 Chivas | Opening 2020

Tigers 3-0 Chivas | Closing 2020

How do both teams get to the pending engagement?

El Rebao seeks to maintain its good record at home, where it has only lost one of its eight games played in this tournament (0-1 vs. San Luis in J2). For those led by Miguel Herrera, victory is urgent, since they have only one in their last six games (three draws and two losses). In their most recent match they fell 0-1 against León.

WELCOME TO MINUTE BY MINUTE!

Friends of MARCA Claro are welcome to the pending match of matchday 9 of the 2022 Opening of the MX League, where the Chivas de Guadalajara receive the UANL Tigres at the Akron Stadium. The great match at the Perla Tapata will begin at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico City time).