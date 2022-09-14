This mythical and best-selling Xiaomi Pro falls to 199 euros

It was and is one of the best-selling phones in the Chinese manufacturer’s catalog.

Xiaomi has just dropped the price of one of its most charismatic smartphones (at least it seems so to me) because it marked an era. It was one of the best sellers of the year 2021 since its launch, and it is not for less. The Redmi Note 10 Pro today can be yours for only 299.99 199 euros in its base version of 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. You can choose any of the 3 available colors (Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze or Onyx Grey).

This Redmi Note 10 Pro still worth it, especially at this great price. We have compared it with other stores and we can say that Xiaomi has the best price without discussion. You can have it on AliExpress for 249.99 euros and on Amazon for 231 euros, although it is true that it is the version with 128 GB of memory.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (6/64GB) Buy from Xiaomi: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (6/64GB)

Buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro at a historical price

This Redmi Note 10 Pro managed to be one of the best sellers not by chancebut because of its specifications and the positive user experience that it was accumulating all over the planet. It is worth taking a look at the Xiaomi Redmi catalog from time to time. Some of the reasons why you should buy in 2022 this Redmi Note 10 Pro are:

Drums: The Redmi Note series has always been characterized by mounting a high amperage level battery and with a higher autonomy than the rest. In this model it was not going to be less and we have 5,020 mAh with a fast charge at 33 W. It will give us for 2 days of intense use without problems. In addition, we have the possibility of using the mobile battery to charge other smaller devices with the reverse charge.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (6/128GB) See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (6/128GB)

Camera: in its rear part we have a quad camera formed by a main sensor of 108 MP Samsung f/1.9, a Sony 8 MP wide angle, a portrait mode and a 5 MP macro lens. We can record videos in slow motion at 960 fps and in 4K at 60 fps without breaking a sweat. It garnered 106 points in the DxOMark test, and its front camera is 16 MP signed by Sony, a good lens for quality selfies and video calls.

You do not need to have 5G to be one of the most desired and sold.

Performance: assemble one of the most successful processors, a Snapdragon 732G, same as the POCO X3 NFC had, an 8nm CPU that runs at 2.3 GHz and is very efficient and powerful. In this model we have 6GB RAM, which makes its performance more than remarkable. Your system internal cooling it always keeps it cool, so performance won’t suffer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (6/64GB) Buy from Xiaomi: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (6/64GB)

On the other hand, we have a 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED panel, 120Hz of refreshment, maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, a very high contrast of 4,500,000 to 1, compatibility with HDR10, tough glass scratch-resistant and protected with Gorilla Glass 5. We also have stereo speakers that sound fabulous, and a body finished in plastic and glass with a thickness of 8.1 mm and a weight of 193 grams that make your feeling in the hand be fantastic.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.