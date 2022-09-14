this laptop is a great cheap and powerful option for students and businesses

If you are looking for something cheap and with good features, Lenovo has a very attractive model.

Many students college students start a new course and some of them need a special office computer, to take notes, search for content, work as a team by video call and study, in short, with all the course material. Similarly, there are businesses that now only use a laptop to do your financial businesscarry inventory and even use to record Amazon returns, take up less space and you can take them home.

Today we found a lenovo laptop that can serve either of these two guilds and that can last for many years. Also, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6 today has fallen in price until the 629 479 euros on Amazon. That it is cheap does not mean that it is not good, since it has technical characteristics that will make it your performance is outstanding and its almost limitless possibilities.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6 See on Amazon.es: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6

Buying a good laptop PC for only 479 euros is possible

One of the great incentives to buy this laptop is its screen, since it mounts one of 15.6 inches with Full HD resolution. This, and thanks to AMD Radeon graphics chip integrated we can enjoy a image more than remarkable for image editing, presentation creation, word processing, or data storage tasks.

Comes with Windows 11 Home S pre-installed, what we save. Inside, we have the processor power of AMD, the Ryzen 5 5500U that reaches speeds of up to 4 GHz, with 8 GB of RAM DDR4 at 3,200MHz and 512GB of SSD storage (type M.2 2280) that can be expanded whenever you want and that has high speed of reading and writing. We will have memory to spare for everything we will do during this school year. The keyboard has Spanish QWERTY layout (with Ñ included) and has a very smooth and effective touch. It hardly makes any noise, and that is appreciated for being a computer that you are going to use in class.

It is the PC that I have recommended to buy to my cousin who starts university this year.

Regarding its connection ports we have 2 USB, USB-C, HDMI, 3.5mm jack (for headphones and microphone) and SD card reader. We have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth such as wireless capacity to always be connected and to be able to link other devices without cables such as mice, keyboards or headphones. Another very striking aspect is its sound, since the speakers it mounts are compatible with Dolby Atmos. We will enjoy with surround sound when we are watching a movie or series in our free time.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6 See on Amazon.es: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6

This laptop is light in weight, only 1.65kg. To have a 15.6″ panel and a 19.9mm thickness we expected more. Therefore, it is very suitable for transporting in a briefcase or backpack to university or work, its weight will not have a negative impact on your back or shoulders in the long run.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.