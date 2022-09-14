This is the bag that all the celebrities are wearing

celebrity favorite bag

We have seen many bags, of all sizes, that go viral and disappear, but everything seems to indicate that this silhouette is here to stay. The constant reinvention of its embroideries makes us want to have a new version each time, from one in a classic leather color, to one with the new patterns that we also see in recent collections.

Sofia has shown us that she is a fan of this silhouette.

(Shutterstock)



Many celebrities have opted for this bag in more than one version. Sofia Vergara She has shown us that she is her faithful companion, we have seen her wear a super colorful version, even a monochromatic one that was integrated into her look in a winning way.

Jlo does not stop taking her to formal or more relaxed commitments.

(©Getty Images/1243165819)



Jennifer Lopez He has also worn it on different occasions, from the version with different patterns in navy blue, to one of the house’s recent codes in brown.

We don’t blame them, we would also take her everywhere, even to the airport, just like she has Natalie Portman recently, and who used a bag with their name on it, or Rihannawhom in 2019 we saw taking her on more than one of her trips.

Natalie Portman today at the Toronto airport

(The Grosby Group)



The prices of this piece vary depending on the region and also the fabric, for example, the 36 x 27.5 cm bag with the Blue Dior Oblique Embroidery It is priced at 4,100 Canadian dollars, approximately 62,230 Mexican pesos.