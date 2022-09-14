This is how they scam with verified Twitter accounts

The Merge It is an update in the Ethereum block chain that consists of the fusion between the execution layer that is now used in the network with another, very recent, created to improve the entire system.

The new layer, known as beaconchainuntil now it worked as a “test area” of the network.

The Ethereum network update process will take place these days, the expectation is that it will be before September 15.

In this context of high interest in the network and its token, Ether (or Ether), scams are the order of the day.

As published by The Block, there has been a sharp increase in fake profiles of the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterinon Twitter, who try to capitalize on the relevance that the theme of “The Merge” is having in recent days.

Buterin warned of this on the same social network, saying that they are scams

Specifically, the phishers created verified Twitter accounts, then changed their name, profile picture, and description to match Buterin’s, making the scams authentic.

To detect the scam, Twitter users should note that the tweets come from the account “@VitalikButerin”which is Buterin’s.

For example, there is a scammer, identified with the account “@greezbock”, who offers the opportunity to get 100 thousand Ether, about 160 million dollars at current exchange rates.

Typically, these scams work by asking Twitter users to send money with the promise of receiving cryptocurrency in return, but they never do.

The accounts also link to YouTube videos promoting the fake giveaways.

Buterin is not the only one to suffer from phishing attacks, with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also being targeted by scammers.

It is estimated that The Merge will take place around 1 AM ET on September 15, 00 AM in Mexico and 2 AM on the same day in Argentina.

What is the merger (The Merge) of Ethereum

Among other things, the update seeks to reduce the large power consumption of the blockchain. It is a measure that, according to its defenders, will expand the possibilities of using technology to unimagined limits.

In parallel, a strong increase in the valuation of the main token of the chain, ether, is expected.

The update will see a drastic change in the way transactions are validated on the Ethereum blockchain and Ether tokens are created.

The new modality will consume 99.9 percent less energy, according to the Ethereum Foundation, an organization that is responsible for the official communication of the network.

If the “Fusion” is successful, Ethereum is going to move from a “proof of work” approval system to a “proof of stake” protocol.

In the first, the miners’ computers consume large amounts of energy validating transactions by solving complex mathematical formulas.

In the second, individuals and companies act as validators of transactions, using their ether as collateral, with the idea of ​​being able to obtain more tokens.

Critics of “proof-of-stake” say it has a big problem with excessive centralization of control blockchain and to abandon one of the cryptocurrency keys: decentralization, something that continues to make Bitcoin the leading currency.

