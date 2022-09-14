these are the highest paid character items on eBay

Every July 23rd is celebrated the batman dayone of the company’s most popular superheroes DC Comics. His fame is such that the creation of this day was the initiative of the brand itself, who established this date to honor the character who debuted in comics in 1939.

In that context, fans have made the character a pop culture icon and its merchandise is valued worldwide. For this reason, here is a list of character’s highest paid items that turned his fear of bats into a strength.

According to the eBay website, batman toy minifigures They have a high market value. Also, adjustable Batman sneakers for babies, LEGO figures in collaboration with DC and the Justice League.

Likewise, the joker figures, the bat man’s number one rival are among the most expensive products that can be sold on eBay. For example, a Joker Freddy Funko Pop that there are only 200 pieces worldwide was bought by 70 thousand pesos MXN in 2013 during San Diego Comic-Con.

Also found the first trading card of the character released in 1966 evaluated by the PSA with 6 and was purchased by 35 thousand pesos MXN through the mentioned site. Other items available on the page are a replica of the character in real size with an approximate value of 140 thousand pesos.

The Batman with real anthropometric measurements It is inspired by the Arkham Knight character, which is signed by Ben Affleck himself and was made by the NECA brand. Its composition is hand-painted foam rubber and latex that also includes a cloth cape and carries the superhero’s iconic accessories.

This article is followed by a silver Batman Funko Pop that now belongs to a Mexican who did not reveal his name. The Funko Pop bought it for 113 thousand pesos for being a limited edition piece, since there are only 108 pieces in the whole world.

Other products that have been sold through eBay were the replica of the Batmobile driven by Christian Bale for a value of 14 million 570 thousand pesos. In turn, the first comic of “Batman and the Boy Wonder” from 1940, restored and certified, reached a cost of 1,755 million pesos in 2019.

While Batman is a big name brand for DC Comics, products related to the movie Batman, the Dark Knight they are the most expensive. This is due to the great popularity of the film, as it is considered one of the best of all time.

DOWNLOAD THE NOTE

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS